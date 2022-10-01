Helena Sun Run raises funds for Bryant Elementary solar project

As is tradition for Helena Sun Run, the nearly 100 participants, there supporting clean energy for public institutions, did so under cloudy skies Saturday morning.

The annual event, now in its seventh year, raises funds for clean energy projects such as solar panels at Central and Jim Darcy elementary schools and the Lewis & Clark County Library among other projects.

Bryant Elementary School will benefit from this year's race, hosted by the Helena Vigilante Runners and Sleeping Giant Citizens Council, a tri-county environmental advocacy group affiliated with Northern Plains Resource Council.

Race director, Vigilante Runners board member and SGCC member Joel Harris said Saturday morning's rain storm that soaked the eastern gulch neighborhood streets serving as the 5 kilometer course was almost expected by now.

"We've only had one Sun Run out of the seven that was sunny," Harris said with a laugh. "I'm very proud of the people who came out today. They really showed they care about this cause."

Volunteer Madalyn Quinlan has been instrumental in that cause, writing NorthWestern Energy Universal System Benefits grant applications on behalf of the school district to help secure the remaining funds needed for the solar array installations.

Quinlan lives in the Central neighborhood and said she was thrilled to learn about the three new schools being built in 2019 and pointed out that Helena Public Schools asked that the facilities be designed to be solar ready.

"I think this community is very interested in moving in the direction of clean energy for our city, our state and our country, and this is a great way for them to participate," she said.

Quinlan cheered on participants from under a pop-up canopy near the Eighth Avenue finish line.

Jeff Thomas, vice president of the Vigilante Runners, served as the day's master of ceremonies and said in addition to the philanthropic aspect, the Sun Run is simply a good time.

"It's promoting a healthy lifestyle, group participation and a fun atmosphere," Thomas said. "And you can see it in the people here. Who else is going to come out in a rain storm?"

Central School first-grader Malia Metzger and her mother Cheryn Metzger participated in the 1-mile "walk and bicycle parade."

Thirty-nine school age children, parents and grandparents took part in the mile jaunt.

Malia said the rain did not deter her.

"I wanna be wet," she said, adding that the race was fun.

Cheryn, a building energy engineer, said her family was not going to miss Helena Sun Run.

"Supporting energy efficiency in the schools in important," she said.

Fifty-seven runners ran the 5K. Peter Schrommer, who took first in the 46th Mount Helena Run on Sept. 19, paced the Sun Run field, clocking in at 16 minutes, 19.8 seconds.

Registration fees for the race as well as individual and business sponsorships benefit the cause. Nearly 50 area businesses and organizations sponsored this year's event.

Harris, who finished fourth in the 5K, said they had yet to crunch the numbers, but estimated about $8,000 had been raised this year for Bryant Elementary School's solar panels.

Quinlan said she expects the school district to submit her Universal System Benefits grant application for the project by the end of October.