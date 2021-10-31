Helena subdivision proposal heads to city commission despite concerns

A 170-unit subdivision proposed to be built in Helena's Westside is set to come before the city commission following heavy criticism from the city's zoning commission and planning board as well as homeowners in the area.
Helena city commissioners are expected to decide on final approval of the major subdivision at their Nov. 22 meeting.
The zoning commission on Oct. 5 voted to recommend denial of Sussex Development's requested zoning change, citing traffic and density concerns.
During its Oct. 21 meeting, the city's planning board voted to recommend denial of five separate variances being sought by the developer to allow for the construction of five dead-end streets, citing hampered access for emergency vehicles and a lack of egresses in the event of an emergency such as a wild fire.
The planning board also voted to recommend denial of multiple variance requests to build "attached sidewalks" as opposed to the typical sidewalk and boulevard pattern, citing safety concerns regarding snow plowing.
The planning board did vote to recommend approval of variance requests to build blocks that exceed the city's maximum block length of 600 feet, citing the proposed trails within the subdivision that allow for improved pedestrian travel.
Residents near the proposed development -- loosely bounded by U.S. Highway 12 to the northwest, Knight Street to the north, Hauser Boulevard and Park Drive to the east, and Mount Helena to the south -- have raised concerns about the additional strain the new housing units will place on the already overburdened streets, particularly Granite Avenue near Kessler Elementary School, among other grievances.
Internal communications by Save Helena Westside, a local nonprofit organization created to oppose the development, urged its members to send letters of protest to the city.
The email from Save Helena Westside secretary and resident of a nearby neighborhood, Forrest Zimmerman, provided a list of talking points that members could choose from to include in their protest letters, such as the "validity of the traffic study," "traffic congestion around Kessler," and "concerns about sewer capacity."
"SHW (Save Helena Westside) will continue to move forward in our attempt to head off the impending devastation our area neighborhoods are facing," the email states.
The city's community development staff has recommended streets feeding into and out of the proposed subdivision be built out to accommodate the increase in traffic as part of the proposal heading to the commission.
The city's traffic engineer estimates the additional housing units will add 2,869 new car trips per day with 84% of the trips expected to use Granite Avenue to reach Highway 12.
City staff recommends both Hauser Boulevard and Granite Avenue be built out to major collector standards, meaning the roadways are capable of handling 3,500 to 5,000 vehicle trips per day.
City staff further requests that the developer secure a bond for a future traffic signal at Granite Avenue and Highway 12.
Staff's recommendation to the commission also includes requests to build traffic bulb-outs at both ends of the Kessler student drop-off and pick-up area, install a solar-powered speed limit sign that displays a passing vehicle's speed, and do traffic volume studies at each of the four phases of development.
"As we can gather, there will be significant impacts to transportation systems of the area, but we believe these can be mitigated with the included conditions and recommendations from the applicant's traffic impact study," City Planner Mike McConnell told the planning board during its Oct. 21 meeting.
Both the Helena Police Department and Helena Fire Department will service the proposed subdivision and reported they have the capacity to do so.
The subdivision will also be within the boundaries of the Helena school district. Should any of the schools servicing the subdivision be at capacity at any grade level, those students would need to be bused to a neighboring district. It would also utilize the city water supply for domestic use and fire suppression.
Drought conditions over the summer overwhelmed the city's water production capabilities, forcing the city to implement water use restrictions.
"This will obviously impact the water system by increasing usage and consumption," McConnell said.
Sewer mains will also need to be upgraded by the developer to handle the increase volume of wastewater.
Although the planning board recommends denial of some aspects of the proposal, it voted to ultimately recommend approval of the subdivision as a whole contingent upon the developer following through with city staff recommendations.
"I'm really torn," planning board member Lois Steinbeck said ahead of the board's vote. "There's a lot of things I like about the proposal. ... I think the applicant has tried in good faith to come up with mitigations to traffic impacts. On the other hand, and this isn't the applicant's fault, the access to Highway 12 and the traffic around there I think is a public health hazard, and I think it's difficult because you have the existing roadway, you have existing traffic problems already."