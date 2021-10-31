Helena subdivision proposal heads to city commission despite concerns

A 170-unit subdivision proposed to be built in Helena's Westside is set to come before the city commission following heavy criticism from the city's zoning commission and planning board as well as homeowners in the area.

Helena city commissioners are expected to decide on final approval of the major subdivision at their Nov. 22 meeting.

The zoning commission on Oct. 5 voted to recommend denial of Sussex Development's requested zoning change, citing traffic and density concerns.

During its Oct. 21 meeting, the city's planning board voted to recommend denial of five separate variances being sought by the developer to allow for the construction of five dead-end streets, citing hampered access for emergency vehicles and a lack of egresses in the event of an emergency such as a wild fire.

The planning board also voted to recommend denial of multiple variance requests to build "attached sidewalks" as opposed to the typical sidewalk and boulevard pattern, citing safety concerns regarding snow plowing.

The planning board did vote to recommend approval of variance requests to build blocks that exceed the city's maximum block length of 600 feet, citing the proposed trails within the subdivision that allow for improved pedestrian travel.