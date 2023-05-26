Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Construction on phase one of Westside Woods, a residential subdivision on Helena's western edge, is underway.

The Helena City Commission approved commencement on a unanimous, 5-0 vote during its Monday meeting.

The 172-housing unit subdivision below Mount Helena is planned for four phases with city review required before the start of each subsequent phase. Westside Woods developer Sussex Construction anticipates the first phase of the project to be completed by January and will include 28 single-family homes, two multifamily buildings and two open-space lots.

The commission also approved the final passage of a pre-zoning ordinance on a 5-0 vote, designating the currently vacant lot as mostly R-2, meaning low to moderate density housing, with some peninsulas of R-3 districts, meaning moderate to high-density housing.

The 58-acre tract is surrounded by city R-2 and R-3 residential and Lewis and Clark County Urban Residential Mixed Use zoning districts. R-2 zoning districts are the most common in the city, according to Helena Community Development Department.

Because at least 25% of eligible residents, those the city considers effected by the proposed zoning, opposed the changes, it required a higher vote threshold of 4-1.

A Sussex representative told the commission Monday that activity has started on the land, roads are being roughed in and heavy equipment is staging.

The roads the crew are breaking are still within county jurisdiction and Sussex has secured the required permits through the county.