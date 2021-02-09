Helena students returning to class four days a week

For health and safety reasons, universal masking, physical distancing, hygiene practices and exposure protocols will all remain in place as more students attend classes together. However, this will have to be handled on a case-by-case basis as not all schools and classrooms are built equally in the district.

In a recent survey, approximately 58% of parents/families indicated the hybrid model was not meeting the social/emotional needs of their students. Ream said this was a very important data point to look at and he is thankful for the feedback.

Data released by Harvard Global Health in late December showed that when looking at schools from the fall semester, in-school transmission was one of the largest factors in how schools should operate. Ream said according to local health officials, Helena Public Schools were not a significant source of transmission by any metric. The data provided by this group was never used as an "on-off switch" for opening and closing, Ream said.

Public comment on the prospect of potentially phasing up varied widely. Many parents praised the recommendation to have students in class four days a week despite wanting them there five days a week. These parents and family members expressed concern about students falling behind or missing out on the "high school experience" due to the hybrid model.