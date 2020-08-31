Helena students begin trickling back into schools

On Monday morning, a portion of the Helena students opting for in-person classes this year began trickling into school buildings that have been closed since March.
"People were really excited to have children in the building, some of the schools for the first time in six months," said Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream, who compared the experience to seeing a friend or family member after an extended time apart. "I think that's something that we were all so accustomed to because that was part of our everyday lives, and it hasn't been for six months."
This marked the first day of Helena Public Schools’ “rolling start” week, which will bring small groups of students back to school on different days without the rest of the student body present. This model is partly intended to help ease students back into the school environment, which is particularly important for those transitioning into a new school for the first time.
“Usually by this point you have come to our school at least three times to walk around and figure out where things are supposed to be, where you’re supposed to be, where the library is,” sixth grade English teacher Kristin Bishop told the students in her homeroom at Helena Middle School on Monday morning. “But because of COVID, you didn’t have a chance to do that.”
As such, Bishop told the students they will have extra time to get from class to class.
“The teachers are going to be in the hallway helping you get where you need to go. No one’s going to get in trouble if you’re late,” she said. “We understand that this is all new. You’re not as used to the building as you normally would be.”
Helena students will also have to get used to some new rules intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For example, some school hallways are marked for single-file foot traffic, off-campus lunch is prohibited at the high schools, and families are asked to perform daily symptom checks before sending their children to school.
Everyone in a K-12 school building is also required to wear a face covering under an order from Gov. Steve Bullock.
“Most of us are not used to wearing a mask to school, and that’s a big adjustment that we all have to make,” Bishop told her students. “So I want you to know that within the day, we’re going to work in mask breaks so that you’re not having to wear a mask for six hours a day.”
Ream said he was pleased with the way things went on Monday, but said "I know we've got four more days."
After Labor Day, the school district plans to initiate Phase 1 of its back-to-school plan.
Under this plan, students whose last name begins with A through K will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and those whose last name starts with L through Z will attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be set aside for cleaning and planning, and students will complete their coursework online during all weekdays that they are not attending classes in person.
Depending on conditions, the school district could again close schools with a little as one day’s notice or scale up to the less-restrictive Phase 2 with up to two weeks of notice. If implemented, Phase 2 would allow schools to operate at nearly full capacity five days a week.
"A school year is a marathon, not a sprint," Ream said, adding that he was thankful for the efforts of everyone who helped develop the back-to-school plan.
About 1,800 students, which is about 22% of Helena’s total student body of more than 8,000, opted to take all classes online through the school district’s Digital Learning Initiative this fall.
