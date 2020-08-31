Helena students begin trickling back into schools

“The teachers are going to be in the hallway helping you get where you need to go. No one’s going to get in trouble if you’re late,” she said. “We understand that this is all new. You’re not as used to the building as you normally would be.”

Helena students will also have to get used to some new rules intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For example, some school hallways are marked for single-file foot traffic, off-campus lunch is prohibited at the high schools, and families are asked to perform daily symptom checks before sending their children to school.

Everyone in a K-12 school building is also required to wear a face covering under an order from Gov. Steve Bullock.

“Most of us are not used to wearing a mask to school, and that’s a big adjustment that we all have to make,” Bishop told her students. “So I want you to know that within the day, we’re going to work in mask breaks so that you’re not having to wear a mask for six hours a day.”

Ream said he was pleased with the way things went on Monday, but said "I know we've got four more days."

After Labor Day, the school district plans to initiate Phase 1 of its back-to-school plan.