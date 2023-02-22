Bed Bath & Beyond is shrinking its total store count from 760 to nearly 360 stores nationwide, and Helena’s Bed Bath & Beyond didn’t make the cut.

Located at 2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane, the store is having a closing sale with merchandise, primarily home and baby items, marked 20% to 30% off. A permanent closing day was not announced.

Bed Bath & Beyond Great Falls, located at 1200 10th Ave. S., is the second Montana store set to close as well.

"This transformative transaction will provide runway to execute our turnaround plan,” Sue Gove, president and chief executive officer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., said in a Feb. 7 news release. “We continue to put our customers at the center of every decision, positioning Bed Bath & Beyond to meet and exceed their expectations, while resetting our foundation for near- and long-term success. We are optimizing our store fleet and supply chain and continuing to invest in our omni-always capabilities."

Since September 2022, the company has announced more than 354 Bed Bath & Beyond U.S. store closings due to massive losses, executive changes and the death of its former chief financial officer. The company announced on Feb. 7 that they avoided bankruptcy by raising around $225 million in an equity offering and is expecting to receive around $800 million more of gross proceeds in future installments.

The company sells an assortment of merchandise primarily in the home and baby markets. This includes bedding, kitchenware, towels and decor items.