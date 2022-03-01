Helena store sees uptick in demand for Ukrainian flags

To put a finger on the pulse of what is happening around the world, look no further than Montana Flag and Pole in Helena.

Fred Verzani, owner of the longtime business at 829 N. Last Chance Gulch along with his wife Patti, said he has received quite a few requests for Ukrainian flags since the country was invaded by Russian forces last week.

“It’s amazing,” he said in a telephone interview Tuesday, adding they have received about a dozen requests for the flags after selling a couple that were in stock.

“People want to show support and be there any way (they) can,” he said.

Patti Verzani said they have received calls from the governor's office and various government agencies about Ukrainian flags, but they are sold out. She said they found another supplier and will have nearly two-dozen flags in the store by Thursday or Friday. The American-made flags will be available in 3-by-5-foot and 2-by-3-foot varieties.

The shop now has a small Ukrainian flag on its front desk, just for display, plus a Ukrainian map on the wall, Fred Verzani said.

Patti Verzani said she has had people offer to buy that tiny flag, but she and her husband "won’t sell it."

Fred Verzani said the flags that people want can change in the blink of an eye, depending on world events. He said people often check out Amazon.com before coming to his store. He said people often drive by the store on Last Chance Gulch, see the large flags on poles outside and decide to stop in.

But it’s not just Ukrainian flags. Canadian flags have also been popular as of late at the store, the Verzanis said.

Some Montanans have joined Canadian truckers in a three-week convoy protesting against coronavirus mandates.

The protest closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts and shut down key parts of Ottawa for more than three weeks, but all border blockades have now ended. A convoy is expected to be rolling on Interstate 90 across Montana Wednesday, with multiple rallies at cities along the way.

Fred Verzani said some people even called and had flags shipped to truckers.

“People are always concerned about Canada,” he said. “They want the good neighbor relationship.”

