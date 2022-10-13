Helena starts deer count as part of culling program

The city of Helena is conducting a deer population survey as part of its annual culling program.

The deer count started Monday and will end Saturday. It is being done during the evening and night hours by the Helena Police Department's Animal Control Division.

"The count involves the HPD Urban Wildlife Program Coordinator and Animal Control Officer along with a volunteer, driving a pre-determined route in the City and shining spotlights to get an accurate count of the deer," city officials said in a press release. "The survey will be done in the Urban Wildlife Dodge Truck that is clearly marked with HPD/Animal Control markings. Counting will be done in commercial and residential neighborhoods and officers will do their best to avoid shining lights into houses and businesses."

Data collected from the survey will be sent to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists, who will determine the number of deer per square mile.

The Urban Wildlife Program may receive approval from FWP to remove deer from within the city to maintain a previously established population density of 25 deer per square mile, which was established by Helena’s Urban Wildlife Task Force. City officials plan to provide more information about the next steps once the population is determined.

Through the program, deer are trapped and killed and the meat is donated to Helena Food Share.

The program started in 2008 as a way to help reduce collisions with vehicles, damage to landscaping and other conflicts between humans and deer. The city removes about 50 to 100 deer most years.