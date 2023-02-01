Helena staff grades ARPA finalist applications

City of Helena staff presented a report ranking the seven finalist applicants for the city's remaining nearly $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, with Helena Food Share's and Rocky Mountain Development Council's proposals awarded the highest score, during Wednesday's Helena City Commission administrative meeting.

More than 40 area organizations submitted letters of intent to apply for the city's external ARPA allocations, seven of which were chosen by the commissioners to submit formal applications. Three of the finalists requested less money than what they initially proposed and one sought more.

RMDC has requested about $2.4 million to offset the cost of an affordable housing development on land currently owned by Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church. RMDC, Helena Area Habitat for Humanity and YWCA Helena intend to build 113 housing units aimed at graduating housing-insecure clients through the various nonprofit programs to solidify stable housing for those individuals.

Family Promise has requested $750,000 to help fund an expansion of its facilities.

Helena Food Share has requested $250,000 to help fund the construction of a community food resource center.

Carroll College initially intended to request $1 million to offset the costs of upgrades to its football stadium, but its official request came in at $700,000.

Helena Regional Sports Association initially requested $70,000 to pay for a feasibility study for its long envisioned multi-sport complex that could include an indoor pool but has since revised its request in the official application to $64,000.

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area initially requested $500,000 to purchase mobile hygiene and meal preparation units, but has since lowered its ask to $400,000.

And the Tri-County Fire Safe Working Group initially requested $120,000 to pay for a Helena homeowners wildfire risk assessment and education program, but has since increased that request to $143,000.

The total ask from the seven applicants is more than $4.7 million, down from an initial about $6.5 million.

Staff's review of the applications, which required applicants to submit tax forms to prove nonprofit status, scored the proposals for adherence to the commission's four stated priorities, project readiness, long-term sustainability, committed matching funds and "potential for transformational community impact."

Out of 80 possible points, staff scored Helena Food Share's and Rocky Mountain Development Council's proposals at 70 and 69, respectively.

Family Promises proposal scored the third highest with 41 points.

Both Carroll's and United Way's proposals received scores of 36 points.

Tri-County Fire Safe Working Group and Helena Regional Sports Association received scores of 31 and 30, respectively, for their proposals.

Interim City Manager Tim Burton said the city commission and Lewis and Clark County Commission will hold their first joint meeting of the year next week and at that time will discuss the potential for the county partnering financially with the city to help fund more of the proposals.

Tri-County Fire Safe Working Group representative Amy Teagarden pushed back against city staff's scoring and told the commissioners during public comment at Wednesday's meeting.

Teagarden said while the staff awarded her group's proposal zero points under the category of economic development, one of the commission priorities, the plan to educate Helena homeowners on wildfire dangers and prevention methods will limit the potential for economic disaster such an event could spur.

"While this project may not stimulate economic development, it will help mitigate the risk that will have negative economic impacts if we were to suffer an urban wild fire," she said, noting the more than $2 billion in damage caused by a wild fire that burned through Boulder, Colorado, in December 2021.

Carroll College Vice President for Institutional Advancement Chris Aimone thanked the commissioners for their consideration.

"I think the need in this community throughout this process has become crystal clear, and it is so substantial," Aimone said. "So moving our application to this stage of your consideration is something we're so grateful for."

Aimone said the private college is "eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to add to the economic development in this community with our project in addition to enhancing the quality of life for all citizens of Helena through the various opportunities we plan to have associated with our advancements at Nelson Stadium."

College President John Cech in the college's initial letter of intent said the installation of new lighting and a turf field at Warren Nelson Stadium, which opened in 2001, would benefit Helena, offering it as an outdoor entertainment venue.

"Presently, the City of Helena lacks an appropriate large outdoor event venue for concerts and athletics which could bring significant revenue to our community," Cech wrote in his letter. "We watch Bozeman and Missoula and their local businesses succeed where such venues exist. The people of Helena would truly benefit from a community-oriented venue which may be made possible through an investment by the City in Carroll College’s Nelson Stadium field enhancement project."

Cech went on to state "(i)n the event the City of Helena decides not to fund or to partially fund the amount requested, Carroll will continue to seek private donor support to ensure this project is a success for Carroll and for Helena. However, the impact to Helena in that case would likely be a delay in being able to offer this wonderful community asset."

Helena resident Gregory Thomas during his public comment noted the private institution boasts endowment funds of more than $50 million. Carroll's IRS Form 990 from 2021 included in its application lists the college's endowment funds with an end of year balance of just shy of $65 million.

He also asserted the college pays an attorney a six-figure salary "to continue to help them raise money from wealthy donors to increase that endowment."

He said the college pays about $18,000 an hour to charter private jets to fly its football team to away games.

"And they're coming to the city to ask for our hard-earned federal tax dollars for their stadium when they have resources like this available? When we have life-threatening issues that we're talking about needing to be funded with those same ARPA dollars?," Thomas asked the commissioners.

The city commission has until 2024 to commit the funds and 2026 to spend them per federal guidelines.