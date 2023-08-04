A Helena businessman said he is gauging community interest for purchasing the St. John’s Hospital building on Ewing Street and turning it into a place that could serve as a common area for Helena’s nonprofits, provide housing and serve other functions.

Mark W. Weber of Heritage Community Corp., which helps raise money for nonprofits, said the plans are "not a done deal,” but that he is meeting with people who want to have a better idea of how the building would survive before proceeding. He said he is still seeking people who will provide financial support.

The 98,902-square-foot four-story building on 2.6 acres at 25 S. Ewing St. is listed with KW Commercial for $1.9 million, or $19 a square foot. The price at one time was about $3 million, officials with some of the Helena nonprofits said.

Weber, 65, chief executive officer of Heritage Builders LLC, said he did not know how much would be invested in order to prepare the building for new tenants.

The property is listed online.

“The historic St. John's building has been previously used as offices and nursing care with 56,505 sq. ft. of space,” a posting for the site at LoopNet.com states. “The connected Rocky Mountain Care facility, which is now vacant, has 42,397 sq. ft. and 101 beds. About 30% of the property is a paved parking lot off of Rodney Street and a 0.2 acre portion to the SW corner of the property is potentially buildable. Here's your chance to reimagine this downtown building in a prime location that is full of potential.”

The contacts listed on the site did not return an email query seeking comment.

Emily McVey, director of the United Way of Lewis and Clark Area, discussed the possibility at the July 31 Hometown Helena meeting, saying there is a group in town that is ready to sign the paperwork to buy the St. John’s building and has reached out to various nonprofits and see how they can incorporate various nonprofits in the purchase.

“There are many good things that could happen with that building,” McVey said.

Weber says the building is the size of three-football fields.

“It has to be viable as a business,” he said. “This is not a gift to the community.”

He said it has a cafeteria that can seat 75 and there are meeting rooms and event space. He said he had his first walk through of the building in February and was pretty amazed.

The building today is a mixed-used facility, Weber said, with about 10 tenants, Weber said.

The price has reportedly gone done from in excess of $3 million to $1.9 million since it was first put on the market.

According to helenahistory.org and Helena As She Was, the current St. John’s Hospital was built in 1939 to replace an earlier hospital built by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth damaged in an earthquake in 1935. The cornerstone from the 1884 building was used in the 1939 building. It operated as a hospital until 1973.

The Rocky Mountain Care Center, a skilled nursing residence attached to the hospital, closed in late 2022. The operator said he said people are choosing options other than nursing homes and that Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state Legislature are not high enough.

Weber said at Thursday’s Hometown Helena meeting he would like to have a group assembled to proceed within a couple weeks. But he also said those interested in proceeding need to form a nonprofit group and need an office.

He said nearly $45,000-$50,000 is needed for an architect to assess the building and determine if it is viable.

“That’s been pretty special to me because I worked there back in the day,” former Helena mayor Jim Smith said.

Weber said he walked through the building in February and was overwhelmed, mostly due to the size and amount of rooms, rest home.

“I enjoy the building but I do not enjoy the cost,” he said, adding the sustainability would be difficult and take thousands of partners, much like the members of Hometown Helena, to keep it going.

He said he has talked to architects who want to make a report on its viability.

Weber said he believes there could be about six executive apartments, adding he stuck his head out of the top floor window and said it was the tallest spot in town.

He said he envisioned a $10 million project that would developed over 10 years.

Weber summarized his his report saying, “pretty good ideas here, largely affected by personal donation.”

But he said financial support is needed.

“People who want to be partners and own this building will not be very excited unless there are thousands of people with pledge cards saying ‘We’re in it,’” he said. “We are not going to get by without getting involved.”

Some of the people at the meeting said they feared a developer would buy the building, raze it and replace it with apartments.

Jim Smith, the Hometown Helena moderator who said he once worked for St. John’s, said the building was built in the aftermath of an earthquake. was solid and would be difficult to tear down. He also said the hospital was the first in Montana to treat people with mental illness.

Anyone interested in contacting Weber regarding St. John’s should call 406-439-1208.

For more on the building, go to: https://bit.ly/3s0RLKC