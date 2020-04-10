Helena spent over $32K on legal issues involving former manager

The city of Helena spent more than $32,000 on outside legal services related to issues involving former city manager Ana Cortez, according to documents the Independent Record obtained through a public-records request.
In June 2019, the city hired Missoula-based Kantor Law at a cost of $15,485.24 to investigate harassment complaints that two city employees filed against Cortez. The city manager was later cleared of any policy violations related to those complaints, but the independent consultant recommended and the city commission agreed to require her to complete communications and management training due to concerns about her “bearing and management style.”
In January of this year, the city retained Great Falls firm Ugrin Alexander Zadick, P.C. at a cost of $17,402.06 to provide legal services related to the city's relationship with Cortez. The city commission was poised to hire a separate law firm to conduct an investigation into a third complaint against Cortez, but she agreed to resign before that investigation occurred.
Under the terms of the separation agreement the city commission approved at a special meeting on Feb. 3, Cortez received a lump sum of $163,887.51 and a letter of recommendation from Mayor Wilmot Collins to tender her resignation effective Feb. 6. The amount of the payment accounts for nine months of Cortez's salary and benefits, as well as her accrued time off.
The city commission selected Cortez from a pool of 116 applicants in late 2018, and the term of her employment contract was from Jan. 23, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020.
A redacted version of the report resulting from the June 2019 investigation noted at least one of the two initial complaints accused Cortez of discrimination "motivated by age."
"Although the investigation does not conclude Cortez violated City Policies regarding matters alleged in (redacted) and (redacted) complaints, it is also apparent the complaints were filed in good faith and these and other employees are deeply upset by Cortez's approach to her position," Isaac Kantor of Kantor Law wrote in the report. "It appears Cortez's communication and management style have created a rift with the City staff which will cause continued problems unless addressed."
In a June 11, 2019 interview with Cortez, investigators reported she felt as though she was on "a mission to change City government and make it responsive to the direction of the commission, and the public."
She told the investigators she saw herself as "tough but fair," and that her "East Coast" style of communication was seen by Montanans as "abrupt or harsh."
"It is apparent after speaking with City employees that many feel Cortez does not respect or trust them," the report's summary states. "A number of employees said Cortez began giving directives and making changes before taking the time to understand how things are done."
The report states the city manager's aggressive style resulted in "widespread fear and animosity among the employees."
"(I)t is apparent from the investigation that the perception of the commission and Cortez that many employees may be entrenched, and resistant to legitimate changes in policy direction, is fairly accurate," the report states. "Cortez has the authority, and the directive from the City's elected representatives, to implement changes and to manage the departments under her, and it seems that this legitimate prerogative is not well-recognized by many employees."
The investigation concluded that there were "shortcomings on both sides that have led to miscommunication and conflict."
Throughout the process, some members of the city commission insisted that Cortez was hired to change city government.
During the Feb. 3 meeting, City Commissioner Andres Haladay said said city staff had long been unreceptive to the directives of the city commission.
Mayor Wilmot Collins said during the same meeting that he appreciated the work Cortez did for the city during her brief tenure.
"While it hasn't all been rosy, things got done," he said.
Collins later told the Independent Record editorial board that Cortez frequently went out of her way to help Helena residents resolve issues after hours, but noted "diplomacy was not her strong point."
"I did my fair share of butting heads with the city manager," he said.
