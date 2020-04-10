Helena spent over $32K on legal issues involving former manager

The report states the city manager's aggressive style resulted in "widespread fear and animosity among the employees."

"(I)t is apparent from the investigation that the perception of the commission and Cortez that many employees may be entrenched, and resistant to legitimate changes in policy direction, is fairly accurate," the report states. "Cortez has the authority, and the directive from the City's elected representatives, to implement changes and to manage the departments under her, and it seems that this legitimate prerogative is not well-recognized by many employees."

The investigation concluded that there were "shortcomings on both sides that have led to miscommunication and conflict."

Throughout the process, some members of the city commission insisted that Cortez was hired to change city government.

During the Feb. 3 meeting, City Commissioner Andres Haladay said said city staff had long been unreceptive to the directives of the city commission.

Mayor Wilmot Collins said during the same meeting that he appreciated the work Cortez did for the city during her brief tenure.

"While it hasn't all been rosy, things got done," he said.