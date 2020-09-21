Helena solicits public comment for proposed Wesleyan Park memorial statue

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department in collaboration with Helena Public Art Committee is considering the placement of an art installation in Wesleyan Park this coming summer.

The sculpture will be a gift to the city as a memorial to Kyle Boundy, a 26-year-old who died in a 2017 car crash. The money for the art and its installation was donated by the Boundy family.

After seeking artist proposals, the Boundy family and HPAC chose a sculpture by artist Paul Hogan, a stainless steel guitar that will be made up of layers of metal.

"The sculpture is meant to give a viewer walking around the sculpture the illusion that the guitar is moving, and the overall shape is changing," a news release from the city detailing the project stated.

The specific size and location of the sculpture within Wesleyan Park has yet to be determined.

The crash that took Kyle's life occurred on Dec. 13, 2017, 2 miles east of Helena on Highway 287.

"Kyle dreamed of making Helena brighter and more interesting through art," parents Bret and Renee Boundy said in a joint statement in March. "This effort seemed the best way to make a small piece of his grand dream come true."