Helena solicits public comment for proposed Wesleyan Park memorial statue

The city of Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department in collaboration with Helena Public Art Committee is considering the placement of an art installation in Wesleyan Park this coming summer.
The sculpture will be a gift to the city as a memorial to Kyle Boundy, a 26-year-old who died in a 2017 car crash. The money for the art and its installation was donated by the Boundy family.
After seeking artist proposals, the Boundy family and HPAC chose a sculpture by artist Paul Hogan, a stainless steel guitar that will be made up of layers of metal.
"The sculpture is meant to give a viewer walking around the sculpture the illusion that the guitar is moving, and the overall shape is changing," a news release from the city detailing the project stated.
The specific size and location of the sculpture within Wesleyan Park has yet to be determined.
The crash that took Kyle's life occurred on Dec. 13, 2017, 2 miles east of Helena on Highway 287.
"Kyle dreamed of making Helena brighter and more interesting through art," parents Bret and Renee Boundy said in a joint statement in March. "This effort seemed the best way to make a small piece of his grand dream come true."
The Boundys hope that an art piece near the park's playground equipment will be more whimsical or carefree than art that would be more "adult." The Boundys said that in the same way Kyle left his art to be discovered, they feel that Wesleyan is off the beaten path in terms of the public art network and that it would be a wonderful place to discover a piece of artwork.
The city and HPAC will accept comments on the proposed sculpture until Oct. 2. Comments can be emailed to parksandrec@helenamt.gov.
