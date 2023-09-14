Helena, let’s get ready to roll.

The third annual Septemberfest Soapbox Derby will hit the streets of the Queen City’s downtown Friday and Saturday. The event is sponsored by Point S Tire & Auto and Downtown Helena Inc.

From 4-8 p.m. Friday there will be a soapbox derby car show in the pedestrian mall in front of Ten Mile Creek Brewery.

Those checking out the Indy wannabes can enjoy live music performed by The Stand Ins.

There will also be a toy soapbox car racetrack set up for kids to test out their racing skills. Youngsters should bring a decorated toy car to race down a track sponsored by Mosaic Architecture.

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday there will be a Kids Fallfest in Pioneer Park, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch.

Activities include bounce houses, a pumpkin patch and food. There will also be a classic car show.

The soapbox car races will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday on 6th Avenue near the walking mall. The nonmotorized cars will begin their descent at Cruse Avenue.

Vehicles must have fully functioning brakes and steering, four wheels, weigh no more than 300 pounds (excluding the driver) and can be no more than 5 feet wide, 8 feet tall and 9 feet long, race organizers said.

There will be an awards ceremony at 4 p.m.

From 4- 8 p.m. Saturday, there will be a Septemberfest Soapbox Derby After Party at Mt. Ascension Brewing Co. and Ten Mile Creek Brewery.

For more on Septemberfest, go to https://www.septemberfestderby.com/.