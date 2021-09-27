 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena Soap Box Derby organizers plan for safer event in 2022
1 comment
editor's pick alert top story

Helena Soap Box Derby organizers plan for safer event in 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
Soap Box Derby

Vehicles in Saturday's Soap Box Derby were required to have a driver and could have up to two pushers.

 Jesse Chaney, Independent Record

Organizers of Helena’s inaugural Soap Box Derby said the spectator who was taken to the hospital during Saturday’s event is “on the mend,” and plans for a safer event next year are already in the works.

Sponsored by Point S and Downtown Helena Inc., the derby was cut short after a woman who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was hoisted onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance. 

In a statement released Monday, Downtown Helena Inc. Operations Director Mike Roooney said he has been in contact with the person who was injured, adding “they’re on the mend and going to keep me posted about their recovery.”

Soap Box Derby

A spectator at Saturday's Soap Box Derby in downtown Helena was taken away in an ambulance after one of the homemade vehicles slammed into the crowd. 

Rooney also said the event will be safer and more fun when it returns to downtown Helena on Sept. 24, 2022.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Again, we in no way meant for this to happen and took every precaution with metal barriers, straw wattles, on-site EMTs, and constant communication among our volunteers. We already decided that we’ll work to make this event even safer next year, with more barriers that are set further back, actual hay bales instead of wattles, and no push starts for the racers.”

Saturday’s event on 6th Avenue featured 18 vehicles made from household items such as plywood, bicycle tires, lawnmower wheels and even a garbage can. Vehicles were required to have a driver and could have up to two pushers. The cars could not weigh more than 200 pounds without the driver, and fully functioning brakes and steering were required.

“To end this on a positive note, I want to thank our amazing partners, Point S Tire and Auto, for putting this on,” Rooney's statement continues. “It was an amazing event and pretty humbling to see how many people turned out for the race and concert after.”

“And on that note, thank you to everyone who showed up for the event, as it showed that this community wants weird, fun, unique events like this.”

Soap Box Derby

The vehicles in Saturday's Soap Box Derby were made from a variety of household items. 
Soap Box Derby

Several drivers in Saturday's Soap Box Derby were thrown, and at least one of the vehicles rolled upside down. 
Soap Box Derby

Saturday's Soap Box Derby in downtown Helena featured 18 homemade vehicles. 

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney. 

1 comment
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News