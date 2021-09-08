Helena sidewalk repairs progress after budget allocations

The city of Helena is making minor sidewalk repairs ahead of contracting for a “big push” next spring funded by recent city budgeting.

The city allocated a total of around $450,000 to three sidewalk-related programs this fiscal year, including from the city’s streets fund. Amid sizable demand for repairs, the city rolled out a sidewalk grinder last week for smaller fixes this fall before it requests contractor bids in November and awards a contract in December or January.

“Our hope is that we can get a lot of this done pre-springtime,” David Knoepke, director of transportation systems, said. “The intent is to have the big push next spring.”

In the past couple weeks, the transportation division has acted on about 16 trip hazards and six sidewalk obstructions, according to a city update. Meanwhile, a city official said almost 230 people have asked to sign up for the volunteer sidewalk repair program through the My Helena app.

“There is a pretty good waiting list, but we have a limited budget and limited number of contractors,” Knoepke said. “Right now I can tell you the need is probably greater than we have budgeted.”