Helena sent 4 firefighters, vehicle to help with Denton blaze

The city of Helena sent four firefighters and a vehicle to help with the recent devastating blaze in Denton as part of a mutual aid agreement, officials said.

The city received the request on Wednesday and joined several other Lewis and Clark firefighting organizations, Helena Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said Friday in an email. Helena also sent a type 6 wildland firefighting vehicle.

The 10,644-acre West Wind fire in Fergus County burned 25 homes, 18 secondary structures and six commercial buildings, according to the state Department of Natural Resources County Assist Team.

The fire started just off Highway 81 west of Denton around midnight Tuesday, officials said. The state fire marshal was investigating the cause. However, Jason Merkel, the general manager for NorthWestern Energy, said the company's 50 kilovolt line ignited the blaze 10 miles west of town, the Montana State News Bureau reported.

The Helena engine, along with the task force, fought fires in and around structures in Denton. At times the fire crews were moving house to house fighting structure fires then circling back to check for reignition. After 24 hours of travel and firefighting efforts with no sleep, the task force was released, Chambers said.

The Helena firefighters returned Friday.

The city offered its sympathies to the Denton community for all that was lost in the fire.

"City leadership is proud of the department and the firefighters for quickly activating to assist this Montana community and help ensure more was not lost," Chambers said.

