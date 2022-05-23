Helena senior housing project given OK to apply for tax credit

A Helena project is among eight affordable rental properties invited by the Montana Board of Housing to submit federal Housing Tax Credit applications to build or rehabilitate affordable homes.

The board chose the properties after listening to presentations May 16-17 from housing developers and the public. The board requires developers to submit a Letter of Intent and be invited to proceed with an application for Housing Tax Credits, which are the nation’s largest source of funding to develop affordable homes.

The properties chosen to submit an application are:

Valley View Village seeks $6.5 million of housing tax credits to build 31 new affordable homes for seniors in Helena. Housings Solutions is listed as the developer.

Apsaalooke Nation Housing Authority Scattered Site Homes is requesting $6,435,000 of housing tax credits to rehabilitate 37 single family homes for families in Big Horn County.

Cabinet Affordable Housing is requesting $6.5 million of housing tax credits to construct 24 new affordable family duplexes in Libby.

Carter Commons is requesting $6.4 million of housing tax credits to build 25 new affordable homes for seniors in Great Falls.

Creekside Apartments is requesting $5,750,000 of housing tax credits to preserve 40 affordable homes for families in Missoula.

Meadowlark Apartments project is requesting $6.5 million of housing tax credits to construct 30 new affordable homes for seniors in Butte.

Sage Grouse Homes is requesting $6.5 million of housing tax credits to construct 26 new affordable homes for families in Miles City.

Yellowstone Plaza is requesting $6.4 million of housing tax credits to build 30 new affordable family homes in Belgrade.

This year, developers presented 12 new or rehabilitation projects. Montana will receive $29.75 million in federal tax credits for 2023. At least four projects will be awarded the credits in October and will be ready to break ground by 2023, officials said.

Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in a news release the "Housing Tax Credits will greatly support our housing partners, so they can build affordable homes for hard working Montanans and their families across the state.”

Montana Housing Executive Director Cheryl Cohen said the program will deliver new and rehabilitated homes with an extended 50-year period of affordability.

In 2021, the board’s allocation of competitive 9% housing credits as well as tax-exempt financing 4% credits, funded the construction or rehabilitation of about 937 affordable rental units. The allocations also supported the creation of an estimated 2,827 jobs and more than $146 million of local wages in Montana. The purpose of the Montana Board of Housing, administratively attached to the Department of Commerce, is to support the development of safe, accessible and affordable homes in Montana.

It was created under the Montana Housing Act of 1975 and is comprised of seven members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate.

Staff Writer Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021 or philip.drake@helenair.com.

