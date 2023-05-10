The Helena City Commission and Helena Public Art Committee commissioned a local artist to paint a new mural inside a Centennial Trail tunnel.

City officials Monday approved the spending of $15,000 from HPAC's fiscal year 2023 capital expense budget to fund the project.

Among 13 qualified submissions, committee members selected Elise Perpignano's proposal, one of bright oranges, blues and greens with iconography celebrating the area's Native and railroad traditions reminiscent of old post cards or National Park Service posters.

"Hints of the past are sprinkled everywhere I look, and although I never had the opportunity to experience many of the bygones that have made Helena so vibrant, there's a celebratory nostalgia that blankets the entire city and drives it forward," Perpignano said in her submission letter.

Her resume includes two bachelor of fine arts degrees in graphic design and studio arts from Montana State University and two years of work at Bozeman's Sundog Fine Art Gallery.

She stated in the letter her source of inspiration for the design is Winold Reiss, a portrait artist who worked for the Great Northern Railroad in the early- to mid-1900s.

"I borrowed color themes and patterns from Reiss's work with the Great Northern Railroad," Perpignano wrote in her submission letter. "My mural design takes the viewer on a journey. It features a collage of Helena Railroad history, historical architecture, Blackfeet patterns, local flora and fauna, and ephemera."

The city commission also approved the Railroad Urban Renewal District Tax Incremental Financing Advisory Board's recommendation to award an additional $7,750 to the project.

The mural will cover about 3,000 square feet of walls on either side of the tunnel that stretches underneath Last Chance Gulch, connecting Memorial and Centennial parks.

"The goal of the project is to provide vibrant public art that creates a unique sense of place for the community to enjoy," a city news release states.

Paige Myers, a district 3 Helena Citizens' Council representative, has sat on the committee for the past eight months.

Myers previously told the Independent Record she and the other committee members have enjoyed working on the Centennial Trail mural project.

"I'm really excited about that one," she said.

Work on the mural is expected to begin June 1 and be completed by the end of August.