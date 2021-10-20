Helena seeks grant funding for YWCA Helena remodel

"I'm very excited about the project the YWCA is undertaking as the board president," Stewart-Kuntz told the City Commission. "I am proud of the work the Y is doing, and I know the work that building continues to need as a historical, beautiful building that serves incredible women and children."

Should the organization receive only partial funding, Gursky said the plan is to prioritize the individual aspects of the overall project and work through them as future funding becomes available.

Gursky said the basement is at the top of that priority list, as it is one aspect "that really gets us in a place to expand services."

YWCA Helena serves on average about 36 women and 20 children a year. Presently, its wait list is about 25 women long.

During an interview last week, Gursky said YWCA Helena staff recently assisted a 32-weeks pregnant woman who was living on the streets of Helena. She said the organization has no available rooms at the moment, but staff was able to arrange a hotel stay for the woman.

"We want to say 'yes' to people like her," Gursky said. "That is the humanity of community development block grants; we will get to say to 'yes' more often."

