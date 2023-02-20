The Helena Public Art Committee is seeking to commission painted murals along the side walls of the Centennial Trail tunnel, which connects Centennial Park and Memorial Park and serves as an entryway in and out of the Railroad district for pedestrians.

"The goal of the project is to provide vibrant public art that creates a unique sense of place for the community to enjoy," a city news release states.

A $15,000 budget is available for commissioning murals in the tunnel. The committee is acting on behalf of the city of Helena.

The deadline for artists to submit a proposal is March 22 at 4 p.m. The full request for proposals can be found at www.helenamt.gov/proposals/.

"The tunnel is part of the Centennial Trail, which provides a safe and well used off-street corridor beneath Last Chance Gulch, running east-west across Helena," the news release states.

Those seeking more information should contact city employee Bridget Johnston by phone at (406) 447-8395 or via email at bjohnston@helenamt.gov.