Helena schools working on plans for phase changes

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Helena Public Schools continues to work on a plan for phasing its level of building closures up and down as needed.
The school district's phase chart is similar to the Reopening the Big Sky plan Gov. Steve Bullock released last spring. The four phases of the school district's plan include:
- Phase zero: A full closure with stay-at-home orders.
- Phase 1: Some students attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays and others attend on Thursdays and Fridays. This is the current phase.
- Phase 2: Students attend in-person classes five days a week.
- Phase 3: A semi-normal state of operations with general health and safety protocols.
According to district superintendent Tyler Ream, the district is currently in a holding pattern, remaining in Phase 1 while COVID numbers fluctuate on a weekly basis. Ream said officials have been monitoring data since mid-June and are making decisions on how phase changes might happen moving forward.
"As you know, the higher the virus level the more restrictive the model," Ream said. "And late September was the first time all the metrics were red."
These metrics account for things like positive county cases per day, positive county cases per week, the positivity rate for the week, a two-week trend in positive county cases, the active number of cases and the rate of statewide transmission. Not all metrics are created equally and the full data set provides a more comprehensive overview of what the district can expect moving forward.
Lewis and Clark County recorded 27 new cases on Sept. 25 and 33 new cases on Sept. 28. This was a significant change from the week of Sept. 4, when all measured metrics were trending in a good direction.
Because of this, the district determined that it was important to make phasing decisions not based on the previous week but on a three- or four-week period. Ream said that given the plan's preliminary nature, a decision on how many weeks the district would look at has yet to be made.
"I really don't want to jerk families all over the place," Ream said. "Our decisions depend on what the peaks look like."
Ream said looking at the data in multi-week periods allows the district to make phase changes more gradually. By doing this, officials hope to avoid sudden shifts and closures, such as those that happened at the start of the pandemic. Sudden and drastic measures could potentially be taken in the event of a outbreak, but the preliminary plan aims to avoid this as much as possible.
Many of the metrics the district is using are based off the Harvard Global Health Institute's metrics. However, the district is also taking into consideration plans being used in North Dakota, Minnesota, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Oregon, California, Pennsylvania and Indiana.
In Helena, any potential school closures will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Decisions to close schools will be made in conjunction with local health authorities. Ream said officials want to avoid closures as much as possible, but the health and safety of students and staff are the top priority.
In the first two months of school, the district has learned a lot about how to operate under pandemic conditions.
"One of the most positive lessons we've learned is that, despite the restrictions, we can still have a really good learning environment," Ream said. "Phase 1 is a viable model."
Since the start of school, Ream noted that a number of colleagues from other districts have contacted Helena to ask how the Phase 1 staggered days model works. He believes that opening under Phase 1 conditions was ultimately the right choice for the district.
Another lesson learned is that the students are willing and ready to be helpful during the trying times, Ream said. Their willingness to be helpful and cooperative is a great thing to see, he said.
"Our kids had to relearn how to do school, and they did," Ream said. "The kids have really jumped into it."
It's unclear when the district will finalize and approve the phase transitioning plan. However, Ream noted that months of work went into the most recent draft and only a few decisions remain on a final version.
