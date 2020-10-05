Helena schools working on plans for phase changes

Lewis and Clark County recorded 27 new cases on Sept. 25 and 33 new cases on Sept. 28. This was a significant change from the week of Sept. 4, when all measured metrics were trending in a good direction.

Because of this, the district determined that it was important to make phasing decisions not based on the previous week but on a three- or four-week period. Ream said that given the plan's preliminary nature, a decision on how many weeks the district would look at has yet to be made.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I really don't want to jerk families all over the place," Ream said. "Our decisions depend on what the peaks look like."

Ream said looking at the data in multi-week periods allows the district to make phase changes more gradually. By doing this, officials hope to avoid sudden shifts and closures, such as those that happened at the start of the pandemic. Sudden and drastic measures could potentially be taken in the event of a outbreak, but the preliminary plan aims to avoid this as much as possible.

Many of the metrics the district is using are based off the Harvard Global Health Institute's metrics. However, the district is also taking into consideration plans being used in North Dakota, Minnesota, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Oregon, California, Pennsylvania and Indiana.