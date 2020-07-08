Helena schools willing to reevaluate SRO program, but only after significant discussion

One of the biggest challenges facing the district is the seemingly immediate timeline of these discussions. The Helena School District is a little less than two months away from the start of school and making drastic changes to their school safety plan on such a short timeline is problematic, according to Ream.

"It's getting later. The timing is really tough on us," Ream said. "I'd be more comfortable with more time, months for instance, to align a plan with research."

This is a sentiment that Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees Chair Luke Muszkiewicz agrees with. He hopes the city of Helena will continue to invest in the health and safety of Helena students, teachers and volunteers. He said over 8,000 students and hundreds of educators spend about half their waking hours in school during a typical academic year. He also believes that the city is well within the purview to focus resources within the schools to promote health and safety.

"SROs have played a role in our schools for a long time," Muszkiewicz said. "And just as we had a rich community conversation when we began the program, I welcome such a conversation around whether or not we should amend the program, and that includes redirecting resources towards mental health, social work or counseling professionals."