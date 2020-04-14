Helena schools weighing graduation options amid COVID-19

Helena Public Schools officials are weighing multiple options for a ceremony honoring the graduating class of 2020, but were strongly dissuaded by student representatives Tuesday from conducting an online-only event.
Students have attended classes online for several weeks amid restrictions due to the novel coronavirus. How to honor graduating seniors will be a decision made at the district level, and while some districts have decided to cancel in-person ceremonies or go online, Helena is still investigating multiple options, Superintendent Tyler Ream said during Tuesday's school board meeting.
“Our guiding consideration is health and safety first,” he said during the virtual meeting.
With social distancing and limiting the crowd size among the chief safety measures, school officials must make a decision at least a month before the scheduled June 6 graduation in order to have time to plan the ceremony. But due to the dynamic nature of the pandemic and restrictions, it remains difficult to predict what options may be available by June, Ream said, and exploring multiple options now will give the district flexibility.
Plans under consideration include highly restricted in-person ceremonies emphasizing social distancing, a student-only ceremony with no guests attending, streaming the ceremony or broadcasting it on TV, multiple smaller ceremonies, or delaying the ceremony until a specified date in the future. Other potential ideas floated Tuesday include a senior parade of vehicles or having the community mimic the current howls done for health care workers with a cheer at a specific time for graduating seniors.
The ceremony could also be a hybrid of multiple options, Ream said.
“We want to do something to honor students in the present,” he told the board, adding that he was not a fan of delaying the ceremony without a plan. Ream further emphasized that school officials will work in close concert with health officials before making a final decision.
Student representatives Zyanne Cervantes and Hannah Muszkiewcz both felt that an online-only ceremony would not see support from graduating seniors.
Cervantes said other districts have seen blowback from students who saw a digital ceremony as “almost more degrading” than canceling the ceremony altogether. She felt students would support a student-only graduation with friends and family watching online as a compromise.
Muszkiewcz echoed the feedback she has heard from fellow students.
“I cannot stress enough how much the senior class does not want a digital graduation,” she said, adding that delaying the event may be a viable option.
Many students had already ordered caps and gowns as well as graduation announcements, they said.
Ream noted that graduations are about more than the students but also defining milestones for families and the community, but added that he did not want to put the resources of the district behind an event in which students would not participate.
