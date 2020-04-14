Helena schools weighing graduation options amid COVID-19

The ceremony could also be a hybrid of multiple options, Ream said.

“We want to do something to honor students in the present,” he told the board, adding that he was not a fan of delaying the ceremony without a plan. Ream further emphasized that school officials will work in close concert with health officials before making a final decision.

Student representatives Zyanne Cervantes and Hannah Muszkiewcz both felt that an online-only ceremony would not see support from graduating seniors.

Cervantes said other districts have seen blowback from students who saw a digital ceremony as “almost more degrading” than canceling the ceremony altogether. She felt students would support a student-only graduation with friends and family watching online as a compromise.

Muszkiewcz echoed the feedback she has heard from fellow students.

“I cannot stress enough how much the senior class does not want a digital graduation,” she said, adding that delaying the event may be a viable option.

Many students had already ordered caps and gowns as well as graduation announcements, they said.

Ream noted that graduations are about more than the students but also defining milestones for families and the community, but added that he did not want to put the resources of the district behind an event in which students would not participate.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.