Helena schools take extra precautions amid largest COVID spike yet

Helena Public Schools added 61 COVID-19 cases during the last two weeks, which was its biggest spike yet.

These cases bring the school district's total to 120 since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly doubling the total count. Cases have now been reported at every Helena school except Bryant and Warren elementary schools, as well as the Access to Success high-school diploma program for adult learners.

School district Superintendent Tyler Ream said this increase mirrors what is happening in the greater Helena area. He said some of the positive cases were students and staff members enrolled in the Digital Learning Initiative, who have not been in the schools for months.

"I'm unsure what the state considers a 'school-associated case,'" Ream said. "We report every student or employee regardless of whether or not they are in the Digital Learning Initiative or not."

Ream also said public health officials have not identified any Helena school as a source of transmission, which means that most of the school-associated cases were not contracted in the schools. Ream attributed this to this year's school schedule, which brings one group of students into the classroom on Monday and Tuesday and a separate group of students into the classroom on Thursday and Friday, limiting close contacts within the schools.