Helena schools take extra precautions amid largest COVID spike yet

Helena Public Schools added 61 COVID-19 cases during the last two weeks, which was its biggest spike yet.
These cases bring the school district's total to 120 since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly doubling the total count. Cases have now been reported at every Helena school except Bryant and Warren elementary schools, as well as the Access to Success high-school diploma program for adult learners.
School district Superintendent Tyler Ream said this increase mirrors what is happening in the greater Helena area. He said some of the positive cases were students and staff members enrolled in the Digital Learning Initiative, who have not been in the schools for months.
"I'm unsure what the state considers a 'school-associated case,'" Ream said. "We report every student or employee regardless of whether or not they are in the Digital Learning Initiative or not."
Ream also said public health officials have not identified any Helena school as a source of transmission, which means that most of the school-associated cases were not contracted in the schools. Ream attributed this to this year's school schedule, which brings one group of students into the classroom on Monday and Tuesday and a separate group of students into the classroom on Thursday and Friday, limiting close contacts within the schools.
The new cases seem to be more sporadic and not exponential, according to Ream. He said there has never been an increase of more than three cases for a single school in a single day.
Ream said the increases are more regular at the high school level, whereas elementary schools will go days at a time without adding a single case. Ream said the contact tracing is being conducted on every case and the administration is seeing the transmission largely coming from the home, carpools and athletics. These mark the highest concentrations of "close proximity for long periods of time."
Ream said his biggest concern isn't about potential spread in the schools. It's about keeping the schools staffed.
"Staffing is my biggest concern right now," Ream said. "I think we are right on the line of not being able to staff certain schools."
Ream said this is largely a result of staff members doing the right thing and staying home when they don't feel well. During a normal year, he said, staff could still come to school with a sore throat, but it isn't worth the risk this year.
Ream and the administration have been closely watching Helena Middle School, which has had eight staff members contract COVID-19. He said there were never too many cases on the same day, but more and more staff contracted the virus over time.
However, it's hard to say whether Helena Middle School might close. Next Monday could bring staff out of quarantine and back to work. Ream said the schools ebb and flow, and the administration has to keep an eye on every school.
The goal would be to give plenty of notice before closing a school due to staffing reasons, but the decision could come relatively quickly. Ream said families need to be prepared for anything, just like when the virus hit Montana in the spring.
"I really do think and am proud of the efforts our students, our staff and even our parents are taking," Ream said. "But schools can only take so much. We need to get a handle on this."
The schools are taking extra precautions to ensure a sanitized and safe learning environment for their students. Additional day custodians have been hired to help with cleaning responsibilities, which include sanitizing everything someone might touch while in a school. This "high-touch" cleaning is done throughout the day every day. The school is continually stocking hand sanitizing stations and enforcing good health practices.
The schools have also started using Clorox Total360 electrostatic sprayers in classrooms. The first was purchased years ago and a second was recently acquired. These machines work like a fogger or "bug bomb" in that they create a mist that saturates an entire area with disinfecting cleaner.
Ream said the schools started doubling their spray areas after acquiring a second machine. These machines are brought out after every reported positive COVID-19 case. These protocols were all laid out before the start of school, but Ream said officials are improving and enhancing their methods.
"Our sanitation workers are working like mad," Ream said. "We have never cleaned to this extent before."
A school-by-school breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Helena schools can be found by visiting helenaschools.org and visiting the COVID-19 tab.
According to a Department of Public Health and Human Services report released Thursday, a total of 24 COVID-19 cases have been associated with St. Andrew's School and one is associated with Helena Christian School to date. Both are private schools in Helena.
In East Helena, the report lists a total of two cases at East Helena High School, two cases at East Valley Middle School, five cases at Radley Elementary School and three cases at Prickly Pear Elementary School. Eastgate Elementary School was not listed in the report.
