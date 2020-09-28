Helena schools report first three cases of COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early Monday morning, Helena Public Schools reported its first three positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the school year.

According to the report, one case is associated with a student at Central Elementary School. The other two cases represent one student and one staff member at Rossiter Elementary School. According to school district superintendent Tyler Ream, both cases were reported Sunday night.

Ream said the district is working with Lewis and Clark Public Health, and contact tracing is currently ongoing. Ream suggested officials might even reach out to the schools in question for seating charts as they try to find anyone who could have been within six feet of the case-positive individuals for more than 15 minutes.

"I want to be as transparent as possible without violating anybody's rights," Ream said. "Health officials were firm with us that COVID would eventually impact us. At this time, We don't believe this was associated with transmission in school."

Ream said that if your child came into contact with the case-positive individuals, then you will be contacted by the health department. School officials are asking parents to keep their child at home and contact their health care providers if their child is symptomatic.