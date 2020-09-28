Helena schools report first three cases of COVID-19

Early Monday morning, Helena Public Schools reported its first three positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the school year.
According to the report, one case is associated with a student at Central Elementary School. The other two cases represent one student and one staff member at Rossiter Elementary School. According to school district superintendent Tyler Ream, both cases were reported Sunday night.
Ream said the district is working with Lewis and Clark Public Health, and contact tracing is currently ongoing. Ream suggested officials might even reach out to the schools in question for seating charts as they try to find anyone who could have been within six feet of the case-positive individuals for more than 15 minutes.
"I want to be as transparent as possible without violating anybody's rights," Ream said. "Health officials were firm with us that COVID would eventually impact us. At this time, We don't believe this was associated with transmission in school."
Ream said that if your child came into contact with the case-positive individuals, then you will be contacted by the health department. School officials are asking parents to keep their child at home and contact their health care providers if their child is symptomatic.
According to Ream, any students who test positive are sent home to quarantine, and the district works with them on options to continue their education. Ream said this could take various forms, including Digital Learning Initiative support or by maintaining contact with their teacher online.
However, students who are very ill will be afforded excused absences and the opportunity to make up the work later. Ream said this will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Staff who test positive will have similar options. Ream said the district will work with the staff member in whatever way possible to facilitate working from home. By law, the staff members are afforded COVID-19 leave if they require it. This will also be done on a case-by-case basis as some staff, such as teachers, can work from home and others, such as sanitation specialists, cannot.
"We want to make sure we abide by all the state and federal human resources laws when dealing with COVID cases," Ream said.
These mark the first cases for the district since the start of school. Ream said he felt fortunate that the district went so long without a positive case.
A Helena summer school student and a cross-country athlete tested positive before the start of the school year.
