Helena schools prepare for Afghan refugee students

As families of Afghan refugees resettle in the Queen City, Helena Public Schools is preparing to serve students who may not have much experience with the classroom environment or the English language.

The local resettlement effort is being sponsored by nonprofit organization Hands On Global and its newly formed Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team (HAART). The group has brought three families with children to Helena so far, and more are likely to come in the next few weeks and months.

According to assistant superintendent of elementary education Brian Cummings, the school district has been working closely with the administrators of individual school buildings and members of the local resettlement team on how to ensure the safety, security and education of these students from Afghanistan.

For Cummings and the rest of the administration, providing a comfortable environment for refugee students and their families is job No. 1.

"With any family we meet one-on-one, if necessary, and work to make them comfortable in the setting," Cummings said. "Supporting the family with the culture of the Helena Public Schools is important to us. These kids and families have been through a lot and we always think of the social/emotional aspect of the needs of families in addition to academics. So we really have to make sure that aspect is handled first."

Cummings said the school district helps all students with the social/emotional aspect of school and will do the same for refugees adapting to a completely different culture.

"These schools are a safe place. They embrace any level of diversity that comes through these doors," Cummings said. "We want to create an education of support. Every child moves into social interactions at different rates. We are going to go out and support them at their level."

The official languages of Afghanistan are Pashto and Dari, which is a variety of the Persian language also known as Farsi.

HPS spokeswoman Karen Ogden said all school districts in the United States are required to provide an English Learner (EL) program, and Helena Middle School teacher Larry Goyette coordinates the program for the entire school district.

Parents must fill out a Home Language Survey when they enroll their child in school, Ogden said. If the parents indicate that the child's first-learned or home language is anything other than English, an assessment is completed to determine whether the student qualifies for EL services.

"Each child is unique. We determine what needs best fit the child's English language proficiency goals and that assistance really does vary," Goyette said. "It can range from providing a translator or a tutor, to simply providing the child with extra time to read."

There are currently 26 students in the school district's EL program spanning a range of languages.

The district also employs a teacher who serves as a case manager for EL students and is required to provide a translator, tutor or other support staff as needed.

"It can look a lot of different ways," Cummings said. "But our human resources department is ready to go with contracting or hiring people as necessary."

According to the nonprofit Aschiana Foundation, which invests in the education and well-being of vulnerable children in Afghanistan, about 60% of school-age boys and less than 30% of girls attend school in Afghanistan.

Cummings said the school district has taken in students as old as teenagers who had never been in a classroom environment, and it has served students from other countries who speak no English or English as a second language.

"These kids can be on-par or above-par quickly. We have a strong instruction framework here," he said. "The foundation is to understand the culture they're coming from. The framework of this school has to understand where they're coming from. We may have to go slow due to cultural differences."

Though Cummings is the assistant superintendent for elementary education, he said the district is prepared to welcome refugee students at any grade level.

"I am excited. This is something we do well and this community does well," Cummings said. "I'm ready and these schools will be ready."

