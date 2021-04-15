Helena schools planning for increased attendance at graduation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Any return to normal is good," Ream said. "Last year was really tough on families. Siblings, grandparents and others weren't included, unfortunately."

Ream said the 75% capacity would allow the district to open the ceremony to more people while still providing for social distancing. While distancing won't be enforced in the same way it was last year, the school district is asking families to sit with their own cohort and keep their distance from other groups.

"At this point we know what distancing looks like," Ream said. "We know what is comfortable and what is not."

The ceremonies are expected to be somewhat abbreviated, at approximately 90 minutes for both CHS and HHS. The ceremonies will include a non-masked student processional, and band/choir performances will be included. Students will be seated approximately three feet apart.

According to Ream, this year's ceremonies did not require as many meetings to plan. However, there was a lot of discussion with Lewis and Clark Public Health.

The primary concern is planning around weather. According to Ream, it's the one of the primary risk factors officials are watching, as it could greatly disrupt plans.

"We ask families to stick with us as we keep watch on it," he said.

Additionally, students will be allowed to throw their caps after being announced as graduates this year.

