Helena schools offering free meals to all children through December

Helena Public Schools is offering free meals to all children up to 18 years old through the end of December.
Through funding provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture, breakfasts and lunches are available for every school day regardless of whether the child is attending school or qualifies for free or reduced meals. The food can be eaten at school or taken home.
Helena children attending classes in person do not need to pre-order their meals, which will be provided to every student who wants them during the two days they are physically at school. For the three days a week they are distance learning, these students can pre-order three breakfasts and three lunches and pick them up at the same time at one of the eight distance learning meal pick-up sites.
Children who are distance learning all five days a week or are not enrolled in Helena schools can pick up five breakfasts and five lunches at the same time at one of the distance learning sites. These meals must be pre-ordered each week.
Here is the link to preorder meals for the week of Sept. 16-22: https://bit.ly/2Fj6Pv9. Meals for this week must be ordered by 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14. and can be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The school district needs to create a new link for pre-orders each week. Visit https://bit.ly/3iom9VK to find the link for subsequent weeks.
The school district provided about 150 meals the first week of school and more than 1,700 this week, and more than 3,300 meals have been pre-ordered for next week so far.
Here are the times and locations for pre-ordered meal pickup each Wednesday:
- Four Georgians Elementary Entrance #1: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Central Elementary Entrance #1: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- CR Anderson Middle School Entrance #17: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Jim Darcy Elementary Entrance #2: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Rossiter Elementary Entrance #1: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Smith Elementary Entrance #12: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Warren Elementary Entrance #1: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Bryant Elementary Entrance #5: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
