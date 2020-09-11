Helena schools offering free meals to all children through December

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena Public Schools is offering free meals to all children up to 18 years old through the end of December.

Through funding provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture, breakfasts and lunches are available for every school day regardless of whether the child is attending school or qualifies for free or reduced meals. The food can be eaten at school or taken home.

Helena children attending classes in person do not need to pre-order their meals, which will be provided to every student who wants them during the two days they are physically at school. For the three days a week they are distance learning, these students can pre-order three breakfasts and three lunches and pick them up at the same time at one of the eight distance learning meal pick-up sites.

Children who are distance learning all five days a week or are not enrolled in Helena schools can pick up five breakfasts and five lunches at the same time at one of the distance learning sites. These meals must be pre-ordered each week.

Here is the link to preorder meals for the week of Sept. 16-22: https://bit.ly/2Fj6Pv9. Meals for this week must be ordered by 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14. and can be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 16.