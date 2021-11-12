Helena schools offering free COVID testing to families of students and staff

Helena Public Schools is opening three drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics with free rapid testing for all household members of district students and staff.

These first round of clinics will be held at Capital High School on Nov. 15, 17 and 22; Rossiter Elementary School on Nov. 16 and 18; and Helena Middle School on Nov. 16, 18 and 23. All clinics will be held from 4-7 p.m.

According to the school district's Chief of Staff Barb Ridgeway, the clinics will “greatly enhance our ability to keep COVID-positive individuals, especially those who are not symptomatic, out of the school environment.”

“The free clinics will also save families significant time and money, reducing the need to track down scarce and expensive tests,” Ridgeway said, in a letter to families. “Please join us in thanking our school nurses, who are staffing these clinics and whose long hours and dedication to our students and staff throughout the pandemic has been nothing short of heroic.”

Ridgeway said in the letter that this round of testing is the beginning of a new program, and testing clinic hours may be expanded if there is demand for it. Any student or staff member who develops symptoms while at school will still be tested at that time on site, but all other testing needs will be directed to these clinics.

Helena Public Schools is asking that those with testing needs make an appointment online. Students under 18 are asked to have parents sign off on a minor testing consent form, and adults have an additional consent form to fill out, both of which can be found by visiting helenapublicschools.org and navigating to the COVID-19 tab.

The current clinic schedule is before Thanksgiving break, and school officials say to expect a schedule update following the break.

