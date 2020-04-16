Helena schools may change grading criteria during closures

Helena Public Schools officials are considering some changes to the way students are graded now that their education is being delivered online.
Superintendent Tyler Ream laid out the district’s proposed grading criteria at Tuesday’s online meeting of the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees. While plans remain tentative and evolving amid restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, final decisions on grading will need to be made in the coming weeks, he said.
“Unfortunately given our current circumstances, (grading) data points are complicated or compromised or at worst unavailable,” Ream told the board.
Ream called the normal in-classroom interactions between teachers and students “magical” as teachers use both formal and informal determinations of students’ mastery of concepts. The informal part, such as reading facial expressions, is nearly impossible to do online, he said, adding that research has shown some students do well with remote learning while others struggle for a variety of reasons.
The district developed several guidelines that will be used as it makes decisions about grading. The first, “students over grades,” calls for sensitivity to individual student needs and challenges. The second, “remove all barriers,” notes that before grading can occur, barriers such as technology, access to internet and other resources must be removed. The third, “teacher insights are vital,” says that teacher evaluation is essential in determining proficiency.
Ream said in an interview that an estimated 40-50% of students in the district had taken advantage of technology assistance, including loaned Chromebooks and help obtaining home internet. The district also expects to receive a shipment of mobile hot spots in the near future to be made available to students.
Final grades should be based on the information available with a mind to any needed additional instruction, but should not limit or complicate students’ future plans, Ream said. A student’s graduation status will not be compromised as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, he added.
“We know we are missing pieces that we wouldn’t be missing in the classroom,” he said. “This is not what we would choose if we had a choice.”
School staff has spent considerable time reaching out to students during online learning to understand individual situations and challenges. Most students are online and engaged in their academics, but others have disengaged for a variety of reasons. Some had to take on jobs to support families with lost income or other complicating factors. The district is working to get students who have disengaged to reengage in their academics, Ream told the board.
Ream said in an interview the “good majority” of students are actively engaged in online learning, but that engagement does vary from week to week and the district has not quantified engagement.
In regards to attendance, students are not currently required to be available at specific times, in most cases. That was done intentionally, Ream said, both to work with parents’ schedules and to free up digital bandwidth in homes with multiple students.
When the first closure order went into place, there were a number of students and parents who initially did not engage, but many have since been brought online, particularly after the closure orders were extended beyond April 6, Ream said. He also stressed that if students have not been academically engaged it is not too late and encouraged those students or parents to contact the district to work with them.
For high school and middle school students, the draft grading framework continues to use the A-F scale with the option for a the “I” for incomplete, which allows some flexibility to complete courses. Students would also have a choice to take classes on a credit/no credit basis that will not affect GPA.
Documentation will be an “absolute” for any failing grade to ensure the student’s success was not compromised by barriers, Ream said.
Both Ream and trustees felt that colleges and universities will take into consideration the challenges facing students this semester when admitting students.
For elementary students, the district is proposing a learning progress report with a mind toward informing next year’s teachers. The report would use a scale from developing proficiency to exceeding grade level standards.
