Helena schools may change grading criteria during closures

In regards to attendance, students are not currently required to be available at specific times, in most cases. That was done intentionally, Ream said, both to work with parents’ schedules and to free up digital bandwidth in homes with multiple students.

When the first closure order went into place, there were a number of students and parents who initially did not engage, but many have since been brought online, particularly after the closure orders were extended beyond April 6, Ream said. He also stressed that if students have not been academically engaged it is not too late and encouraged those students or parents to contact the district to work with them.

For high school and middle school students, the draft grading framework continues to use the A-F scale with the option for a the “I” for incomplete, which allows some flexibility to complete courses. Students would also have a choice to take classes on a credit/no credit basis that will not affect GPA.

Documentation will be an “absolute” for any failing grade to ensure the student’s success was not compromised by barriers, Ream said.

Both Ream and trustees felt that colleges and universities will take into consideration the challenges facing students this semester when admitting students.

For elementary students, the district is proposing a learning progress report with a mind toward informing next year’s teachers. The report would use a scale from developing proficiency to exceeding grade level standards.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.