Helena schools hope for in-person outdoor graduation this summer

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream told the board of trustees on Tuesday that the administration is hoping to hold in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies this summer.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's highly unlikely that this year's ceremonies will look the same as they have in the past. Ream told the board officials are considering holding ceremonies in Nelson Stadium at Carroll College. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony for Project for Alternative Learning could be held at Helena Middle School but those for Helena High and Capital High would need to be postponed.

Ream said the traditional PAL graduation at the Myrna Loy is just not possible given the need for social distancing.

The details on the prospective ceremonies are up in the air for the time being. Depending on how the COVID-19 situation progresses in Lewis and Clark County, there are options for both 500 participant and 1,000 participant ceremonies, with 150 and 300 graduates, respectively. Regardless of what decision the administration ultimately makes, graduates will likely be limited to two tickets for family members.