Helena schools have no definite timeframe for reopening

Helena Public Schools said students and their families should plan to continue remote learning for now, following Gov. Steve Bullock's announcement that school districts may choose to reopen schools as early as May 7.
Bullock ordered Montana schools to close on March 15 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Helena Public Schools implemented remote learning programs for all students beginning March 19. In a letter to parents, staff and faculty Wednesday, Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream said Helena's schools would remain closed through at least Friday, May 8.
"There is no predetermined date should our schools be able and appropriately prepared to open this spring," Ream said in the letter. "Today's announcement and released plan requires study and careful consideration."
This isn't to say that Helena Public Schools won't reopen school buildings this spring. Ream illustrated the need for discussion and planning before a possible reopening. He said the district has to carefully study the guidelines laid out by the governor, gather the facts they need and seek advice from public health officials prior to making a decision about whether or not to reopen.
"If we reopen schools this spring, our plans, actions and resources must transcend the known risks of virus transmission to our students, employees and families," said Ream.
Some preparation would need to go into reopening the schools, such as restocking fresh foods and working on what the "new-norm" school environment will entail. This is something Ream said he and the district's board of trustees are actively working on.
Additionally, the district administration has to weigh the capability of students and teachers to return to school. He cited at-risk employees and students possibly not being able to return and said those that do return certainly won't find the school environment in the same place they left it.
"If I can't say your child is at minimal risk then I can't reopen the schools," Ream said.
Ream said there is also a need to give teachers time to prepare for a return if one takes place and cited the need to train them on what a "new-norm" environment might look like.
Despite the need for a comprehensive plan in order to return, the ticking clock may not favor the district. The final day of school comes on June 2, leaving only about five weeks until the end of the school year. Ream said it's important that the district weigh the risk of the remaining time left in the school year when making a decision.
When a decision is made it will be for the remainder of the school year, said Ream. He said that parents want a definitive decision and the district doesn't want to make any more incremental decisions.
Ream said parents can expect a final decision from the district in the coming weeks.
