Helena schools have no definite timeframe for reopening

Some preparation would need to go into reopening the schools, such as restocking fresh foods and working on what the "new-norm" school environment will entail. This is something Ream said he and the district's board of trustees are actively working on.

Additionally, the district administration has to weigh the capability of students and teachers to return to school. He cited at-risk employees and students possibly not being able to return and said those that do return certainly won't find the school environment in the same place they left it.

"If I can't say your child is at minimal risk then I can't reopen the schools," Ream said.

Ream said there is also a need to give teachers time to prepare for a return if one takes place and cited the need to train them on what a "new-norm" environment might look like.

Despite the need for a comprehensive plan in order to return, the ticking clock may not favor the district. The final day of school comes on June 2, leaving only about five weeks until the end of the school year. Ream said it's important that the district weigh the risk of the remaining time left in the school year when making a decision.