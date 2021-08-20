Helena schools experiencing significant bus driver shortage

The Helena Public Schools district is experiencing a significant shortage of bus drivers for the upcoming school year and are asking those in the community with a commercial driver's license to step forward.
According to district communications officer Karen Ogden, this is the most significant driver shortage the district has seen in over 20 years. The district is short nearly 21 drivers. Of the district's 72 routes, they are looking to hire permanent drivers for 21 of those routes. Ogden said the district transportation contractor, First Student, has brought in more temporary staff until permanent driver can be hired for those positions.
"We know this is a problem across Montana and nationwide," Ogden said. "We are really looking to the community for folks with a CDL to step forward. Or those who are looking to get a CDL."
According to Bevann Hamill, the manager of First Student in Helena, she has been in the industry for 18 years and has never seen anything like the ongoing shortage. Hamill said the regional manager over Montana, Alaska, Idaho and Washington sent three drivers to Helena from Tacoma, Washington to help fill the gaps. These drivers will work in Helena and as the routes are filled with permanent drivers, be sent back one-by-one, said Hamill.
"It really varies throughout the school year," Hamill said. "In the past, we were the location sending drivers to other states."
Hamill said this shortage is "unprecedented" and extends beyond drivers to school bus attendants. Attendants typically ride on special needs buses or buses where a child might have a medical need to help keep and eye on those kids. Hamill said she has never been short attendants before now.
Even Hamill doesn't know why exactly there is a commercial driver shortage, but she said every industry is short right now and busing simply is not exempt from that. She said the shortage of her attendants is definitely part of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Hamill, many of her attendants are grandparents or older people who cannot risk the exposure that working the job brings. So starting last year, many of them began staying home rather than working, according to Hamill.
First Student is now offering a $4,000 bonus for first-time drivers, paid training, flexible hours and full benefits packages to those who sign on. No experience is necessary. First Student officials would not offer more details on the wage.
"CDLs and qualified drivers are in very high demand right now," Ogden said. "We are also competing with a wide range of employers for a small pool of employees."
One area that might be impacted the most are student athletes. Transport for their games has not been secured right now, but Ogden said the district is optimistic that some drivers in the community will step up and help fill that gap.
The district is remaining hopeful that regular bus routes to and from school will not be delayed. However, that has yet to be determined as they initiate an aggressive recruiting campaign, according to Ogden.
"If there are route changes will we will parents know as soon as possible," Ogden said.
Schools open at the end of this month.
If you or someone you know is interested in taking a job with First Student, you can apply at their office at 3200 Big Sky Loop at the corner of Canyon Ferry Road and Wylie Drive. Additionally, you can visit www.workatfirst.com or call 406-227-7400.