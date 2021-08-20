Helena schools experiencing significant bus driver shortage

Hamill said this shortage is "unprecedented" and extends beyond drivers to school bus attendants. Attendants typically ride on special needs buses or buses where a child might have a medical need to help keep and eye on those kids. Hamill said she has never been short attendants before now.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even Hamill doesn't know why exactly there is a commercial driver shortage, but she said every industry is short right now and busing simply is not exempt from that. She said the shortage of her attendants is definitely part of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Hamill, many of her attendants are grandparents or older people who cannot risk the exposure that working the job brings. So starting last year, many of them began staying home rather than working, according to Hamill.

First Student is now offering a $4,000 bonus for first-time drivers, paid training, flexible hours and full benefits packages to those who sign on. No experience is necessary. First Student officials would not offer more details on the wage.

"CDLs and qualified drivers are in very high demand right now," Ogden said. "We are also competing with a wide range of employers for a small pool of employees."