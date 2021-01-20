Helena schools considers returning students to the classroom full time

Helena Public Schools is surveying families about the district's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and asking whether they want students to return to in-person classes five days a week.

According to school district Superintendent Tyler Ream, the survey data will be reviewed by a committee considering changes to the district's current hybrid online and in-person model.

"This will be a single-topic committee with recommendations coming to the board in early February," Ream said. "Right now, we are planning on three meetings in which the committee would review/discuss data and guidance and develop needed changes to our plan and phasing practices."

Ream said the hybrid model put in place during the fall semester was informed by guidance from July 2020, which has since been supplanted by new data from the Harvard Global Health Institute. A letter to families states the administration is "in the process of considering changes to our school plans including which phase is most appropriate for our students, employees, families and community," and that these considerations are "necessary especially in light of updated national guidance specific to schools."