Helena schools considers returning students to the classroom full time

Helena Public Schools is surveying families about the district's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and asking whether they want students to return to in-person classes five days a week.
According to school district Superintendent Tyler Ream, the survey data will be reviewed by a committee considering changes to the district's current hybrid online and in-person model.
"This will be a single-topic committee with recommendations coming to the board in early February," Ream said. "Right now, we are planning on three meetings in which the committee would review/discuss data and guidance and develop needed changes to our plan and phasing practices."
Ream said the hybrid model put in place during the fall semester was informed by guidance from July 2020, which has since been supplanted by new data from the Harvard Global Health Institute. A letter to families states the administration is "in the process of considering changes to our school plans including which phase is most appropriate for our students, employees, families and community," and that these considerations are "necessary especially in light of updated national guidance specific to schools."
The survey asks families what changes they'd like to see the committee consider for the second semester of the school year. While the online Digital Learning Initiative will remain available to those who want it, one option is to return other students to the classroom full time.
Since the beginning of the fall semester, students in the Helena district have split their time between in-school and at-home instruction, with most spending two days a week in the classroom. Some parents have raised concerns about this model, and the contention came to a head at the school board's latest meeting.
While some parents have expressed concerns throughout the course of the year, many at the board's January meeting questioned why the district was still using the hybrid model. Parents pointed out that students in many other districts have returned or will soon return to the classroom full time, and they begged the board to reconsider the current model.
"I certainly did not miss the parents that spoke last Tuesday and listened closely to their concerns that they voiced pertaining to our current model and their encouragement to phase-up," Ream said. "Our model for phasing schools was last updated in late October and needs to be reconsidered."
Ream said the Harvard Global Health Institute updated its guidance for schools, which is foundational to the district's development of different tiers. Ream said the new guidance cites findings from the fall that indicate that schools are relatively safe in terms of virus transmission, provided certain conditions are met. Ream said the vaccine rollout will also be a major factor in the district's decisions to change phases moving forward.
"Please know that I take full responsibility for the Helena Public Schools being the last of the class AA school districts to phase-up to an all-students model," Ream said. "I failed to comprehensively understand the views of our community, nor did I anticipate the update to the vaccine rollout. These are both areas that pertain to my responsibilities."
Ream said parents can expect a recommendation to be presented to the board for approval in early February.