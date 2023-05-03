All three of Helena Public Schools’ levies have passed, according to unofficial early results posted Wednesday morning on the Lewis and Clark County Clerk and Recorder/Treasurer website.

East Helena Public Schools’ mill levy did not.

Helena Public Schools’ Elementary Building Levy has 8,340 (55%) for and 6,953 (45%) against. HPS’ High School Building Levy has 8,930 (55%) for and 7,184 (45%) against. The Elementary General Fund Levy has 8,553 (56%) for and 6,798 (44%) against.

People have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to go into the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office if they have been notified that something is wrong with their ballot, such as a signature. The results will be official early next week, said election office staff.

So far, there’s been a reported 42% voter turnout out of the 45,477 registered voters in the four precincts that apply to this election.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz said he was thankful to see all three levies pass.

“We deeply value our community’s trust and will use this funding wisely and efficiently to help educate this generation of students and those who follow,” he said.

He said the passage of our Building Reserve Levies ensures the district can maintain its schools for the next decade.

"These are truly community facilities, and we’ll continue to care for them responsibly on the behalf of all who use them," Weltz said. "The passage of these levies coincides with a Master Facilities Planning process that will guide the use of these funds for the long-term benefit of our community.”

East Helena Public Schools' General Fund Mill Levy (K-12) didn’t pass, with 1,326 (46%) for and 1,575 (54%) against.

“It’s not a vote of confidence from the community when you fail your levy by 10 percentage points,” East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Dan Ripsens. “... They’re a lot of people who live in East Helena who are on fixed incomes and have a hard time supporting a property tax increase, and I get that. We understand that and that’s why we try to be careful even running levies.”

Ripsens said that East Helena Public Schools will use what they have left of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds from COVID-19 as a cushion for this coming school year. He said they will have to start prioritizing things going forward with staff pay increases and a federal grant that will sunset after this year that gives the district around $450,000 per year.

“I don’t anticipate that there’s going to be anything major for next year, but we’re going to have to look at everything pretty hard and decide what’s necessary and what we need to scale back on,” Rispens said.