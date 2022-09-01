Helena school board gets two new student reps

If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

That’s what Loreley Drees did when she applied her junior year to be a student representative on the Helena school board but didn’t get the position. This year, her senior year, she was sworn in at the Aug. 9 school board meeting as Helena High School’s student rep.

Her fellow student rep on the board is Capital High School’s Keiran Boyle, also a senior. He was sworn in at the June 14 school board meeting.

Both Boyle and Drees accepted the positions as student reps because they thought they could make a difference in Helena schools and in the community. They’re prepared for a year of growth and big changes since this will be Helena Public Schools' first "normal" school year since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Montana in 2020.

“I wanted a position in my school and community where I could make an impact on the student body,” said Boyle. “I wanted to make a difference in a meaningful way, and I felt like in this position I could do that."

“It’s cool to be the bridge between students and higher administration,” said Drees. “I can see things from both sides of the spectrum… I’m excited to be a part of something bigger that may impact future generations of Bengals, Bobcats and Bruins… I haven't lived in Helena all my life, but this community has given me a new start and a lot of opportunities. I just wanted to give back to the community and student body.”

To become a student rep on the school board, they had to pick up an essay application from their student counselors, fill it out and turn it in. Then, the applications were narrowed down and students were invited for an interview with their principals, the superintendent, and a few others present. Boyle and Drees were called out of class by their principals to tell them that they got the student rep positions.

Besides being a student rep, Drees participates in multiple events for speech and debate, coaches for Girls Thrive and participates in Grandstreet Theater.

Boyle is also busy, participating in cross-country and track, HOSA-Future Health Professionals Club and student council. Boyle is also a founding member of Capital’s Key Club and plays violin outside school and in the school orchestra.

They both feel that their variety of interests and involvement with various communities will help them spot and meet the needs of Helena’s diverse student body this school year.

Going into his senior year, Boyle has toured 10 universities in the past six months. His favorite currently is Boston University because of a combination of academics, school pride and the overall feeling he got from being on campus. He plans to go into pre-law with a focus in environmental science, environmental economics or environmental policy.

Possibly heading to the opposite coast, Drees is looking at colleges and universities closer to where she’s from in California. Her top school is UCLA, which she wasn’t even considering until her mom told her that both her maternal grandparents attended college there. She isn’t sure what she will study yet because she is interested in medicine and STEM but also the humanities and international relations.

For Boyle and Drees, education doesn’t simply stop when school is over. It is a tool that accompanies you everywhere in life.

“Education is not about learning facts and statistics,” said Boyle. “It is about learning how to learn, especially public education. Helena schools have given me that, and I can take that elsewhere. I can take that to Boston, to New York, to Washington D.C. and use that to make feasible change in the world that I want to see.”

“A lot of people say we’re too young to understand what’s happening in the world, or we’re too naïve because we haven't lived on this Earth a long time," said Drees. “But no. We as the next generation of decision makers, the next generation of lawyers, doctors, diplomats, and whatever people want to be, we’re in charge of what happens to our future.”