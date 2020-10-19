Helena school board gets two new student representatives

Helena High and Capital High got new student representatives on the school board this month.
At the October meeting of the board of trustees, Capital High School's Mariah Mercer and Helena High School's Claire Downing were sworn in as the two student representatives for the 2020-21 school year.
Mercer said she took an immediate interest in becoming a student board representative when Capital High Principal Brett Zanto sent out an email about it. Mercer is the vice president of the Health Occupational Students of America at CHS, a leader in the Niceness is Priceless organization, a member of Science Club, a leader in Math Club, the co-founder of Girls Supporting Girls, a member of jazz choir and children's choir, a member of the National Honor Society and a piano and guitar player. Mercer also maintains a 4.0 GPA.
Over the summer, Mercer joined the Montana Office of Public Instruction's learning task force after being encouraged to do so by CHS science teacher Sarah Urban. Through this, Mercer became very interested in education policy, so much so that it will likely influence her future career path.
"I knew that this would be similar to that," Mercer said. "I used to be interested in being a dietitian, like my mom. Now I'm interested in education administration. I'm also interested in neuroscience and psychology. I'd like to combine the two in my future career."
Mercer said that if she could change one thing about her school, it would be to increase funding for the arts.
"I want to provide a way to bridge the gap between the students and the administration," Mercer said. "Make a clear pipeline of information."
Downing is an equally accomplished representative from Helena High. Downing said she has been interested in being a board representative since she was a freshman. Downing has also remained acutely aware of her predecessors in the position, paying close attention to what they did.
"I remember during my freshman year my sister told me about it," Downing said. "I always kept it in mind during my high school years."
Downing is the vice president of the National Honors society at HHS, president of the 3-7-77 service club, a member and former president of the Envirothon Club, was recently elected Montana 4-H ambassador president, an America Fisheries Society Hutton Scholar, a varsity cross-country and track runner, a high school fellow in the Forward Montana Foundation and a regular volunteer at Bryant Elementary School. Downing also maintains a 4.0 GPA.
For Downing, taking this position is a chance to advocate for the needs of her peers. She said it is important that everyone have a voice and not the just the most vocal students and groups. Downing said one of her main goals is to represent the underrepresented groups at HHS.
"I just really want to be an advocate for my peers. I want to represent a wide variety and diverse range of experiences," Downing said. "Given the weird year, I think it's particularly important."
Downing echoed the statements made by Mercer about being a pipeline between the board and the students and how that is an important aspect of the position.
Downing said there are a number of things she hopes to do in her post-high-school life. She has aspirations of one day holding political office and being heavily involved in her community. For her career, Downing said she wants to further study environmental science, which is a huge part of her life. This would be Downing following in the footsteps of her father, who was a career fisheries biologist.
Board chair Luke Muszkiewicz said he was thrilled to welcome both Downing and Mercer as the new student representatives.
"They're both exceptional students and truly wonderful people, and they wasted no time speaking up at our board meeting last Tuesday," Muszkiewicz said. "Claire and Mariah will continue the tradition of having strong, thoughtful student advocates on our board, reminding us to stay focused on what's most important."
