Helena school board gets two new student representatives

Mercer said that if she could change one thing about her school, it would be to increase funding for the arts.

"I want to provide a way to bridge the gap between the students and the administration," Mercer said. "Make a clear pipeline of information."

Downing is an equally accomplished representative from Helena High. Downing said she has been interested in being a board representative since she was a freshman. Downing has also remained acutely aware of her predecessors in the position, paying close attention to what they did.

"I remember during my freshman year my sister told me about it," Downing said. "I always kept it in mind during my high school years."

Downing is the vice president of the National Honors society at HHS, president of the 3-7-77 service club, a member and former president of the Envirothon Club, was recently elected Montana 4-H ambassador president, an America Fisheries Society Hutton Scholar, a varsity cross-country and track runner, a high school fellow in the Forward Montana Foundation and a regular volunteer at Bryant Elementary School. Downing also maintains a 4.0 GPA.