Helena school board candidates field questions at forum

Five of the eight candidates running for three seats on the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees outlined their goals in a forum in which they also discussed their thoughts on the role the school plays in the community, teaching race relations and policies encouraging self-awareness.

Monday’s 90-minute forum was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area, YWCA Helena and Montana Women Vote. Jen Gursky, executive director of the Helena YWCA, served as moderator.

Those attending the online discussion, which was held via Zoom, included incumbents Siobhan Hathhorn and John McEwen. Also participating were Lois A. Fitzpatrick, Kalli Kind and Kay Satre.

Candidates Robert J. Durrant, Matt Gorecki and Greg L. Guthrie did not attend.

Election Day is May 3. This election is by mail-in ballot, which will be mailed April 18. Late registration is in-person-only from now until noon May 2 at the election office, Room 168 of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave, 447-8339. The webinar will be recorded and posted on the Library's YouTube channel and the local LWV website.

Fitzpatrick has lived in Helena since 1976 and said her two daughters have gone through the Helena school system, have master's degrees and are very successful. Three of her five grandchildren are in the school system.

She is a librarian and has been on the faculty of Carroll College for 34 years and is a professor emeritus. She has also been a lobbyist for the Montana Library Association.

As a school board trustee, Fitzpatrick said she wants to do an in-depth look at the budget and see where things may better be used.

“I would like to make sure the children, faculty and staff are given the resources that they need to be able to teach completely in the school system,” she said. “I would like to see the joy continue with children learning …”

Hathhorn said she was born in a small village in Alaska where her parents were teachers. She and her husband moved to Helena in 1989, where they raised their two daughters, who went through the Helena public school system. She worked in engineering firms for 12 years then switched careers and got into education.

She worked at some schools in the Helena school district and was principal for three years at at elementary school in Cascade. She is seeking a second term on the school board.

Hathhorn said her No. 1 priority is academic excellence.

“What that means to me is that every child who enters our school system at any point has multiple opportunities to reach their highest potential,” she said

Kind said she is a product of the Helena school district and graduated from Capital High School in 1992. Her two daughters will be fourth-generation products of the Helena school district.

She got an engineering degree in college and said she was facilities director for the district during the elementary school bond election, oversaw the $62 million bond and managed the construction and upgrades of schools. She said the projects were finished on time and under budget. She said in 5 1/2 years she worked under four superintendents, so she understands the inner workings of a school district. She believes that experience makes her an asset.

As a trustee she would concentrate on ensuring that every action the board takes remains focused on students, she said.

“At the heart of it all is students,” Kind said, adding it was important to look at ways to retain and recruit talented educators.

“It’s huge for me,” she said.

McEwan said he was born and raised in Eastern Montana and has been on the board for one term.

He said he wants to continue to focus on the basic purpose of public education, which is to give students the tools to participate in "our economy" and culture and have the basics for a healthy lifestyle.

He said the district needs to establish priorities. He said some of the buildings need some work and there are one or two buildings the district maybe does not need.

“And finally, it is important our workers have the resources to do their work,” McEwan said. “The fundamental function of management is to give employees the resources to do their jobs and I continually ask that question in each of the budget sessions that we have.”

Satre said she graduated from Helena schools, as did her three children. She said she is a soon-to-be retired Carroll College professor, where she taught literature and writing for more than 30 years. She wants to apply her knowledge of education while serving on the board.

She said she is a big believer in public education because it gives children the chance to grow under the guidance of professional educators. Satre said she has a positive view of education in the Helena district and is eager to climb aboard.

Satre said the district needs to address public stresses such as student learning losses. She wants to see communication improve between leadership and parents. She also said a comprehensive facilities master plan process is underway. She said shifts in population are putting pressure on some district facilities. She said 60% of K-8 students live north of Custer Avenue but only three elementary schools are north of Custer. She said many of the buildings have been upgraded, but are still old.

“These are big challenges, we have to tackle them,” she said.

Candidates were asked their thoughts on school boards being asked by parents to remove some books from libraries.

Kind said nationwide she is seeing a lot of rush to judgment. She said the board needs to be good listeners and understand the concerns. She said it was important to not make a decision based on emotion.

McEwan said Helena has a “robust” policy regarding library materials and it contains a reference to national standards. He said there is a process outlined if a book is challenged. He said the policy provides for having a wide range of materials available to students that enhance basic curriculum.

Satre agreed the district does have a “robust” policy. She said books are resources and every effort should be made to provide all points of view. Policies do not arrive in a vacuum and are through layers of input and feedback, she said. She said the district should follow the process of the policy.

Fitzpatrick said as a librarian she has seen books be questioned. She said librarians are professionals and they do know what they are doing. She said you can’t take one section of a book out, or one picture or one word. She said you have to take the book as a whole.

Hathhorn said the books are not just randomly placed in a library. She said they are vetted by a librarian who spent time making sure they are right for the children's maturity level and offer many points of view. She said parents have the right to request their child not have access to check out library material. She said the board is ultimately responsible for removing books.

The candidates were asked about teaching race relations in schools.

McEwan said he was not against teaching about race relations. He said he has reviewed the district’s social studies curriculum and students are going to learn who we are, where we have been and how people have been treated.

“I am not against solid learning about our culture and our government …” he said. He said there have been no issues in Helena Public Schools in regard to curriculum.

Satre said she believes in teaching race relations as part of history and said district policy aligns with that. She said the policy reflects that race is an issue that has a place in the classroom.

But she said it should be age appropriate.

Fitzpatrick said she is not opposed to race history being taught in schools.

“By knowing what has happened in the past, we can correct (the) present and future and that is how we have to do it,” she said.

She said it is not just related to history and social sciences, but literature should also be included.

Hathhorn said the state has adopted common core standards and the district comes up with curriculum to meet those standards. Teachers are doing what is guided by upper level professionals.

In these times it is super important to have a balanced approach, she said.

Kind said people need to understand the curriculum is set by state and national standards. She said Helena has incredible educators and there are a lot of processes in place to work with parents over concerns.

She said there are incredible lessons in history that help people understand how we got we are.

The candidates were asked about a strategic priority for Helena schools that encourages student self-awareness, self-regulation and social awareness. They were asked if they support this priority to include awareness and acceptance of a child born with a different sexual orientation.

Satre said she was happy to see the priority on the school’s website. She said it encouraged an open and accepting environment for students who are LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning or queer).

“I think it speaks to the importance that there are all kinds of diversity and our schools need to support that,” she said.

The school offers opportunities for students that are open to race, class, sex, gender and difficult abilities.

Satre said discussion in the classroom would promote awareness.

Fitzpatrick said these policies are saying to the child: “You are you. You are important. Someone else might be a little different, but you know, they are just as important.”

She said a lot of students are scared.

Fitzpatrick said they will learn there is diversity and the district needs to foster understanding and caring.

Hathhorn said there are more and more students who have had a rough start.

The work that educators are doing to make the school a better place to be socially is remarkable, she said.

“Public schools are wonderful because everyone is included,” she said. “And that means everyone.”

She said it always boils down to respect and making sure everyone is heard and has a voice.

Kind said the mental, social and emotional health of students is a top priority.

She said those needs may have multiplied due to COVID-19. She said there is more than talking of sexual orientation.

“Let’s talk about suicide and let’s talk about emotional illness,” she said, adding there are so many struggles for students that come to the forefront. She said schools are trying to make people the best versions of themselves.

McEwan said we are all in this together “and that is what we want our children to learn.”

He said he assumes that if we are doing it correctly, that once children reach high school, they don’t care about all these differences that get people caught up in arguments.

He said that if schools do not teach collaboration skills, then children will fail in the workplace.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

