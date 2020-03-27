Helena school board approves remote services plan

On Friday, the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees built on and approved a remote services plan that will be submitted to the governor's office amid state-ordered school building closures.

The board approved policies that allow the district’s transportation funds to be used for other services while school buildings are closed. Board Chair Luke Muszkiewicz said the Montana Office of Public Instruction has guidelines on what can and cannot be paid for out of this fund.

Some of the funds will be used to provide access to education through internet and computers. The funds will also be used to provide food services, which will be among the primary duties of the school district's transportation contractor First Student.

Transportation Director Tom Cohn is currently working with Robert Worthy, director of food services, to provide additional delivery of school lunches to at-home students, according to Chief of Staff Barb Ridgeway. They have identified 300 sites so far.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to school district Superintendent Tyler Ream, the district has used the past two weeks to prepare for providing additional remote services in a way that satisfies the expectations of the governor’s office. The district's plan was compiled into what the district is calling its Remote Services Action plan.