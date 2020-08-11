Helena School board approves 2020 opening plan

"We obviously need to see a trend down in positive cases over the next two weeks," Ream said. "We have gone in the wrong direction six weeks in a row."

The current plan is to begin with the rolling start on Aug. 31 with students attending in-person classes on different days. The updated plan has new criteria for closing/opening, general health and safety guidelines and a schedule based on last name for the first week of students attending school. Ream said the best way of splitting the district's more than 8,000 students is to use the ranges of A-L and M-Z for the "first letter of last name" criteria.

An example would be a student with a last name starting with A would go on days designated A and a student with a last name starting with M would go on B days. This will be the case during the first week of school, and could continue based on phase decisions.

Currently, phase 2 is not aligned with local health conditions and parents should plan for continued childcare five-days-per-week, said Ream.

"It is impossible to predict the pandemic," Ream said. "We are not in control. The virus is going to dictate conditions."