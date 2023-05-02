The Helena Public Schools board of trustees voted 4-0 Tuesday to appoint Jeff Hindoien to fill the board seat left vacant by the death of trustee Lois Fitzpatrick.

Hindoien previously served a term on the board from 2017-2020. He decided to serve again is because he is at a place in life where he has the time to give back.

“Pushing 30 years ago, I had a mentor who was a school district lawyer. That’s how I got into that line of work. He said ‘It’s one of the most thankless jobs there’s out there,’” Hindoien said. “I observed that over the years, but it’s a super-important job in terms of the role the citizens play in governing public schools.”

Hindoien grew up in Great Falls. He worked as an attorney for the Montana Department of Justice before serving as the Great Falls city attorney for a year starting in October of 2021. He is now the in-house legal counsel for Alluvion Health in Great Falls. He specializes in educational law and was general counsel for the Helena school district from about 2005 to 2012.

Fitzpatrick was on the board for one year out of her three-year term before she died from cancer on March 10.

“It was truly a difficult thing to lose trustee Lois Fitzpatrick,” trustee Luke Muszkiewicz said. “... Her loss has been felt by all and left a void on the board. I have to say I couldn’t think of a better person to step up and fill this vacancy for us than trustee Hindoien.”

Hindoien will serve a one-year term before running for the seat next election cycle to finish out Fitzpatrick’s last year. If he chose to do so, he would then have to run again the following year for a new three-year term.

Muszkiewicz stated that Hindoien is an expert in educational law, education budget issues and has worked with public school districts for many years.

“Hindoien has a long long history of successful public service at almost every level in Montana and even at the national level, and I’m so thankful that he wanted to step in,” Board Vice Chair Jennifer McKee said. “If he only serves for a year, this is one heck of a year we’re heading into and to have (Hindoien’s) experience and dedication and knowledge will be a huge asset as we try to move through a difficult time in our district.”

The district will be trying to balance out their budget from a $6 million deficit in the general funds over these next two years.

Hindoien will be administered the oath and seated on the board at a special board meeting on May 16.