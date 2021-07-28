Helena says Ten Mile Creek was much more contaminated than EPA reported

Bales of hay and fabric sacks have been placed strategically along that route to further collect sediment.

The blockage at the entrance of the mine has also been removed. The slope of earth above the entrance was re-groomed to prevent future collapses.

And the more than 100,000 gallons of contaminated mine runoff and acidic sludge that built up behind the section of mine that collapsed in 2016 was siphoned out and trucked away to Luttrell Repository.

"We're pretty much wrapped up," said Marco San Filippo, a member of the EPA crew working at the site. "We'll be coming back though to monitor."

City staff discovered the spill July 12, the day it occurred, and reportedly contacted the EPA and Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland previously told the Independent Record the city had not been contacted about work the EPA was doing in the area, nor did the city receive notice of the spill.

"With our water supply being right there, it would have been nice to know about the work they are doing," Leland said.

During Monday's meeting, Harlow-Schalk said the lack of communication by the EPA is concerning.