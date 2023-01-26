Helena says city manager search down to 8 from 37 applications

The search for Helena's latest city manager is down to eight semifinalists, the city announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Two city commissioners are expected to interview the candidates, winnowed down from 37 total applications, during meetings closed to the public scheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, the new release states.

The new city manager will replace Rachel Harlow-Schalk, who was city manager from October 2020 until her abrupt resignation on Feb. 18, 2022. Her salary was $154,000.

The city did not release the names of any of the applicants, including the semifinalists.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioner Sean Logan formed a city manager relations subcommittee between the two of them late last year to "expedite" the process, Collins said at the time.

In an interview Thursday, Logan said the pair designated the mayor pro tempore as an alternate on the subcommittee should one of its regular members be unable to attend meetings or other functions.

He said Collins has a scheduling conflict and cannot help conduct the semifinalist interviews, and City Commissioner Emily Dean as mayor pro tempore will lend a hand.

"Interviews will be closed to the public and facilitated by Communication & Management Services, LLC., which has led recruitment efforts for the position," the news release states. "Following the semifinalist interviews, the Commission plans to narrow the applicant pool to a group of finalists."

An undetermined number of candidates will be selected by the commission representatives for final interviews. Finalist interviews will be conducted by the full commission during public meetings "tentatively scheduled for late February.

"The Commission is planning opportunities for finalists to meet with representatives from the Helena Citizens’ Council and City leadership in public meetings," the news release states.

The City began recruiting in early December and accepted applications through Jan. 23. "The recruitment process garnered tremendous interest, with 37 applications from candidates across the country," the news release states.

About 19% of the applicants reside within Montana, according to the news release.

"The public can expect more information on the finalist interview and selection process in the coming weeks," the news release states.

Six people have served as city manager since Ron Alles retired in June 2018, after nearly eight years in the position.

Dennis Taylor was interim city manager from June 2018 to January 2019, Ana Cortez was city manager from January 2019 until the city terminated her contract in February 2020, and Reed was interim city manager from March to October 2020, before she was elected to the Helena City Commission.

Harlow-Schalk was city manager from October 2020 until her Feb. 18, 2022, resignation, former City Attorney Thomas Jodoin served as interim city manager for a month beginning in February and former City Manager Tim Burton was appointed as interim city manager on March 15.

Burton, who previously worked as city manager from 2000-2009, told a local civics group he intended to apply for the full-time role.