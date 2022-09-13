Helena Salvation Army to hold 'Feed the Need' fundraiser

The Salvation Army in Helena is having a “Feed the Need” fundraising event Thursday to support its gym programs, social service programs, newly enlarged food pantry, Transitional Living Housing and Ground Zero Men’s and Women’s Sober Living Homes.

The public may attend the 5:30-7 p.m. event in The Salvation Army Gymnasium, 1330 Hudson St.

The event will feature a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres catered by Chili O’Briens and music provided by The Hopeful Troubadours. It will highlight the work of The Salvation Army in the Helena community and how the community’s support helps The Salvation Army meet needs of local families through its many avenues.

Last year, The Salvation Army served more than 5,000 individuals in Helena.

The event is hosted by Salvation Army leaders in Helena, Majs. Brian and Iva West. They direct The Salvation Army’s office in Helena, which provides essential services to local families and others in need throughout the region. St. Peter’s Health is a sponsor of the event.

The Salvation Army in Helena has provided social services to families and individuals in Lewis and Clark as well as neighboring counties for 135 years. Among the programs offered are emergency food, utility assistance, rent assistance, transitional housing, life skills courses and individual case management.

For more information contact: Maj. Brian West at 818-408-1023, or brian.west@usw.salvationarmy.org.

To make a donation, go to: https://give-nw.salvationarmy.org/campaign/helena-salvation-army-gymnasium-fundraiser/c403170.