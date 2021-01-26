Helena Salvation Army shows off new pantry, offices

John Lagerquist said most people probably think of The Salvation Army around Christmastime when they see the red kettles collecting donations from passersby in front of stores.
“But it serves a lot of needs,” he said.
Lagerquist, a board member with The Salvation Army of Helena, was among a dozen people who attended a belated grand-opening celebration Tuesday at the corps’ 1905 Henderson St. location that showcased a 2,700-square-foot addition. The addition, which opened in October, houses a food pantry, staff offices and a warehouse, among other things.
The new wing connects the existing administration building and gymnasium and provides more room for a larger food bank and more case management offices, officials said. The construction cost was slightly under $1 million.
“It’s huge and has made a huge impact on the community,” said Maj. Phil Smith, who serves as director of the Helena branch his with wife, Maj. Lawry Smith.
Smith said the reopening has increased the organization's capacity to serve.
“We’ve been here a long time and our traffic was modest,” he said. “Now, because of the new visibility, the word is getting out.”
Maj. Lawry Smith said the food pantry, which is designed to be self-service, helped 110 households in November and 150 in December, and she expects even more people to have been served in January.
Maj. Phil Smith said a grand opening celebration was planned for October, but it was delayed due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Salvation Army in Helena was established in 1888 and provides social services to people in Lewis and Clark as well as neighboring counties, officials said. Programs offered include emergency food, utility assistance, help with rent, transitional housing, life skill courses and case management.
Last year, The Salvation Army served more than 5,000 people in Helena.
Officials broke ground on the expansion in August 2019 and CTA Architectural and Diamond Construction worked on the project. Funds for the project were financed by The Salvation Army, and in small part, by local fundraising efforts, officials said.
Lagerquist called the expansion “a great move.”
“It’s kind of a secret in Helena what The Salvation Army does,” he said. “It’s pretty extensive what they do.”
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.