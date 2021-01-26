Helena Salvation Army shows off new pantry, offices

John Lagerquist said most people probably think of The Salvation Army around Christmastime when they see the red kettles collecting donations from passersby in front of stores.

“But it serves a lot of needs,” he said.

Lagerquist, a board member with The Salvation Army of Helena, was among a dozen people who attended a belated grand-opening celebration Tuesday at the corps’ 1905 Henderson St. location that showcased a 2,700-square-foot addition. The addition, which opened in October, houses a food pantry, staff offices and a warehouse, among other things.

The new wing connects the existing administration building and gymnasium and provides more room for a larger food bank and more case management offices, officials said. The construction cost was slightly under $1 million.

“It’s huge and has made a huge impact on the community,” said Maj. Phil Smith, who serves as director of the Helena branch his with wife, Maj. Lawry Smith.

Smith said the reopening has increased the organization's capacity to serve.

“We’ve been here a long time and our traffic was modest,” he said. “Now, because of the new visibility, the word is getting out.”