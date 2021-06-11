Helena sailor killed at Pearl Harbor has been accounted for

A Navy sailor from Helena killed aboard a U.S. battleship during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday.
Officials said Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, 25, was identified Dec. 22, 2020. They said his family didn’t receive all of the information about his identification until recently.
Brown will be buried on Aug. 28, 2021, in Smithland, Iowa.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Brown was aboard the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. It sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to capsize, officials said. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Brown.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries.
In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.
The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Brown, officials said.
In 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis. Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Brown’s remains. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome analysis.
Brown’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, officials said.
For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.
DPAA is grateful to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy for their partnership in this mission.