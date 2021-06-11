Helena sailor killed at Pearl Harbor has been accounted for

A Navy sailor from Helena killed aboard a U.S. battleship during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday.

Officials said Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, 25, was identified Dec. 22, 2020. They said his family didn’t receive all of the information about his identification until recently.

Brown will be buried on Aug. 28, 2021, in Smithland, Iowa.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Brown was aboard the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. It sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to capsize, officials said. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Brown.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries.

In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.