Helena's Snow Hop Brewery to close

"It's been a lot of hard work and a labor of love, and we are so thankful to have been able to realize our dream," co-owner Barbie Edwards said in a press release. "Sadly, we have had to make the hard decision to close our business. We simply can no longer compete with the craft brewery growth we've seen in the marketplace. For nearly two years, the Helena community has supported us. During this time, we were also able to give back to the nonprofit community and become activists for the Montana equal pay initiative. We want to thank all our employees for helping make this opportunity possible and we’ll miss not being able to serve our stellar beer. We thank you for your love and support during this tough transition."