Helena's beleaguered Robert Allen Nissan dealership has been reborn as Kenny Simpson Nissan, fulfilling a lifelong dream for owners Kenny and Tenae Simpson.
Kenny started out in the car business at age 14, when he got a job washing cars at the Chevrolet dealership in his hometown of Pocatello, Idaho. He would ride his bike to work every day after school. After graduating high school, Kenny started selling cars for the competing Ford dealership. Over the years he worked for Pontiac, GMC, Nissan and more. His dream was to own his own dealership.
"When I was about 15 years old my manager pulled me into his office and asked me what I wanted to do with my life," Kenny said. "I shrugged and told him I'd probably buy a dealership one day."
It was something that was meant to be for Kenny. In a way, a life of cars chose him. He grew up with a father who was into drag racing, which is a passion he transferred to his son. To this day, Kenny is still a lover of the recreational side of automobiles. His hobbies include racing and restoring classic cars.
"I grew up in the garage with dad," Kenny said. "I used to have the biggest Matchbox collection you've ever seen in your life."
Kenny first moved to Montana in the early 1990s and lived in Missoula for a short time. He spent the next 20 or so years moving back and forth between Montana and Idaho before ultimately settling in Jefferson City. The couple own a small farm and Tenae said they love the peace and quiet of the area. She said they are "Google farmers," meaning they Google anything they don't know about running a farm.
When settling in Jefferson City, Kenny worked as a manager for Robert Allen Nissan, while Tenae continued working in the health-care field.
In November, a federal judge entered a judgment of more than $2.5 million against Robert Allen Nissan of Helena and its owner for allegedly defaulting on various loans from Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation. The judge allowed federal officials to repossess more than $2.8 million worth of vehicles from the dealership earlier in the year.
When Robert Allen eventually folded, Kenny saw an opportunity to reinvent Nissan in Helena. He said Kenny Simpson Nissan is in no way associated with Robert Allen or the troubles that dealership had. It's a new franchise with a fresh start and all new ideas, according to Kenny.
"It feels like a lifetime dream come true," Kenny said. "I'm just really excited to have the opportunity."
However, given that Kenny Simpson Nissan was a fresh start for Nissan in Helena, there was a lot of work to be done before the dealership could open. Though the sale was finalized on Dec. 3, the dealership still had much work to do and no cars to sell. Kenny said you can't just buy 200 cars overnight, so building an inventory was a top priority.
There was also a lot of work to do on the technical side of things. According to Kenny, the couple had to "transfer every single thing you could think of."
Fulfilling a dream is rarely easy, and the Simpsons knew that going in and Tenae was there to support Kenny through the ownership transition.
"I knew that it is what he has always wanted. I know how much effort he has put into the groundwork," Tenae said. "He has been in the trenches on every level. He was ready."
Kenny said his main goal is to help the community get great deals on cars. However, Kenny specified that he didn't want to just take care of customers when they buy a vehicle, but also when they come back for any servicing needs.
"I wouldn't be where I am right now if I didn't take care of my customers," Kenny said. "If you don't do that, then you have no future in this business."
Being locally owned, Kenny also wants the dealership to be a major part of the Helena community. He has already started working toward building relationships with the community by having a barbecue showing appreciation for local law enforcement.
"I want to do as much community stuff as we can," he said. "Those guys (law enforcement) do so much and don't get appreciated as much as they should."
Next up for the Simpsons is the Sweetheart Passion Plunge, an event that raises money for Special Olympics Montana. Kenny is also keeping his eyes open for other opportunities.
Tenae said the Simpsons couldn't do all of this alone and gave a lot of credit to the experienced and loyal staff they've gathered with many staying on from Robert Allen Nissan. According to Tenae, taking care of this staff is equally important to them as taking care of their customers.
"They are the greatest group of people we've ever worked with," Kenny said.
Though the dealership has gathered a sizable inventory and sorted out most of the business side, work for the Simpsons and their staff has only just begun. While they continue to tackle each challenge as it comes along, they are open for business and ready to sell you a new Nissan.
