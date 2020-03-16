Helena's private schools also closing for 2 weeks

After Gov. Steve Bullock ordered the closure of all public K-12 schools in Montana to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, St. Andrew School and Helena Christian School decided to follow suit.
While the governor's directive does not apply to these private schools, both decided a two-week closure would be in the best interests of their students and staff.
St. Andrew Principal GG Grotbo said Montana's Superintendent of Catholic Schools Tim Uhl recommended that the Catholic schools follow the lead of the public schools.
"It was difficult for parents and teachers to make arrangements with such short notice," Grotbo said.
St. Andrew was open Monday to give parents time to make arrangements for their children and to gather their children's belongings. The school's students were able to attend classes Monday, but Grotbo said only about one-third of the student body was in attendance.
Grotbo said this also gave teachers time to come up with assignments and lessons that can be done from home. The school will officially close on Tuesday, and Grotbo said the staff is preparing for a longer closure if necessary.
"We don't want to be caught not having things ready," Grotbo said. "It's better to be proactive than reactive."
Helena Christian Superintendent Ted Clark announced the school would be closing via a Facebook post made late Sunday evening. The closure was effective immediately. However, the school would remain open on Monday and Tuesday for the sole purpose of picking up personal belongings and school supplies.
Clark said the school had been preparing for a possible closure for over a week, and the staff was simply waiting to see what public schools were doing.
"I think it's important that we see what East Helena and Helena Public Schools are doing. We need to be cognizant of that," Clark said. "We are going to err on the side of caution."
Clark said Helena Christian's teachers would be developing work consistent with remote or virtual learning and potentially more traditional work packets that can be completed from home. He said teachers and staff have access to a variety of delivery methods to suit their individual needs for distance learning.
According to Clark, Helena Christian will continue sending regular updates to parents throughout the closure. Currently, staff are preparing lessons for a possible extension of the closure. Clark said staff will reevaluate the situation every week to see how things are progressing.
Both schools are expected to remain closed through at least March 27. Spring break will immediately follow the quarantine period.
"I think this is going to change education as we know it," Grotbo said. "It could very well change how we teach."
At the very least, Grotbo said this will ultimately change how prepared schools are to react to unexpected disruptions. She also suspects it could further develop the ability for students to learn in remote or online environments.