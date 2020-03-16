Helena's private schools also closing for 2 weeks

Clark said the school had been preparing for a possible closure for over a week, and the staff was simply waiting to see what public schools were doing.

"I think it's important that we see what East Helena and Helena Public Schools are doing. We need to be cognizant of that," Clark said. "We are going to err on the side of caution."

Clark said Helena Christian's teachers would be developing work consistent with remote or virtual learning and potentially more traditional work packets that can be completed from home. He said teachers and staff have access to a variety of delivery methods to suit their individual needs for distance learning.

According to Clark, Helena Christian will continue sending regular updates to parents throughout the closure. Currently, staff are preparing lessons for a possible extension of the closure. Clark said staff will reevaluate the situation every week to see how things are progressing.

Both schools are expected to remain closed through at least March 27. Spring break will immediately follow the quarantine period.

"I think this is going to change education as we know it," Grotbo said. "It could very well change how we teach."

At the very least, Grotbo said this will ultimately change how prepared schools are to react to unexpected disruptions. She also suspects it could further develop the ability for students to learn in remote or online environments.

