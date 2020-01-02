Helena's newly-elected City Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan and Municipal Court Judge Anne Petersen were sworn into office by Lewis and Clark County District Judge Mike Menahan Thursday evening in the City Commission Chambers.
Dean and Logan defeated sitting commissioners Kali Wicks and Ed Noonan last November. The results were largely seen as a referendum on sweeping changes the city government underwent during its occasionally tumultuous 2019.
Dean, a local communications specialist and former advanced placement U.S. government and economics teacher, thanked her family and friends, many of whom were in attendance, for their support and said her "north star" during her upcoming term will be "improving the quality of life for all of Helena."
During an interview prior to Thursday's ceremony, Dean said after she attained a degree from Carroll College and entered post-graduate life less than a decade ago, she found the ballooning housing costs and long-stagnant wages frustrating.
"These people graduate with an awesome degree and are not always able to put it to use here," she said. "I want my peers to be able to stay in Helena and raise a family while living a lifestyle they can enjoy."
She said one of her first steps as city commissioner will be to take inventory of area businesses and nonprofits engaged in philanthropic efforts to facilitate more collaboration between entities with intersecting goals.
"Improving the quality of life can't happen if we aren't talking together," she said. "I would like to see the city helping to be a facilitator, bringing all these entities together."
Dean also said the city needs to better communicate with its constituents, and that simple steps, such as archiving recorded public meetings and creating an email subscription list of residents, could be quickly taken to advance that goal.
"That's not a heavy lift," she said. "We need to be proactively reaching out to stakeholders, and we need to be consistent."
Logan, Helena's former fire chief, also spent much of his campaign decrying a lack of transparency within city government.
After thanking his family for their support during his campaign, Logan told those attending Thursday's ceremony that he hopes to bring about better relations with constituents.
"I earnestly hope to work collaboratively with citizens, Mayor (Wilmot) Collins and the City Commission," he said.
His mantra for the upcoming term, borrowed from a mentor of his, is "be nice," he said. As the mission statement for the Arizona fire department Logan once worked in it, Logan said, it solved most issues.
"'Be nice' can be reflected in a fire department, and I know it can be reflected in our City Commission," he said.
In an interview prior to his swearing-in, Logan said he believes one of the city's most pressing concerns is the recruitment and retention of high-quality employees.
The city’s police chief, fire chief, finance director, human resources director and public works director, along with the information technology director for the city and Lewis and Clark County, were among the many department heads and senior-level staff members who either resigned or retired from the city in 2019.
"All of that talent and institutional knowledge is gone. They're just gone," he said, adding that he looks forward to working with the new City Commission to come up with solutions to the problem. "That's an unprecedented loss we've got to address."
Logan said he also looks forward to bringing "divergent thoughts" and "new ways of looking at issues" to the governing body.
Municipal Court Judge Anne Petersen was the first of the three to be sworn in Thursday evening. Petersen was appointed to the position last March and retained her bench in the November election, defeating defense attorney Jack Morris.
She too thanked those who supported her during her campaign, especially her husband and their three children, who were all in attendance.
"I'm excited for this new endeavor," Petersen said during the ceremony, adding that she looks forward to building on the work she and her staff put in during the nine months of her appointment.
